It happened, but not recently: March 25, 1971

The big news on the front page of the March 25, 1971, Orange County Review is the interest of a “major apparel manufacturer” locating in Orange. Representatives of the as-yet unnamed manufacturer met with local bank executives and Orange County Chamber of Commerce leaders to discuss a proposed location in the Sedwick-owned building at the corner of Byrd and Mason streets in Orange. The structure had been built originally for the defunct Braun Tri-State, but currently is leased by Maternal Robot Corp. The Review reported the industrial prospect is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with sales of $240 million in 1970, making 18,000 different clothing items among sports and leisure wear. It could bring approximately 275 jobs to Orange and plans to conduct a labor survey to determine if sufficient workers are available to staff the plant. Inside the paper, the Madison Theatre on Main Street announces a weekend airing of “Gone With the Wind,” noting it is “your last chance to see this classic before it is withdrawn for service!” Another advertisement introduces the Subaru line to Orange County auto buyers at Early’s on Madison Road. “The Subaru is coming to Early’s” the ad says. “The what? The Subaru. Japan’s sensational, front-wheel drive, family-size vehicle. Come see how much automobile your money buys. At 70 m.p.h. it doesn’t even breathe hard!” The Division of Forestry reported that 12 fires in 1970 burned more than 600 acres of land in Orange County—mostly during windy March and April months. Germanna Community College has offered new courses in music appreciation, blueprint reading and sketching, and installment buying. In Gordonsville, town officials were pleased to learn the National Railroad Passenger Corp. had selected the C & O line through town as the route for the Newport News-to-Cincinnati Railpax service. A longtime railroad town, Gordonsville has been in danger of losing its stop and its station on the C & O line. This week’s picture illustrates the ongoing downtown expressway project, as the Orange Planning Commission has developed a layout for a 202-vehicle parking area along the expressway route behind the Main Street shops.