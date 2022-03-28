It happened, but not recently: March 23, 1972

The front-page of the March 23, 1972, Orange Review reports a record graduating class (again) at OCHS, suspected arson, the upcoming Town of Orange Centennial Celebration and bookmobile funding.

Record OCHS class

OCHS Principal Lewis Close expects nearly 200 students (196) to receive diplomas this June –up from 153 a year ago. The paper notes that 61% of last year’s graduates continued with post-graduate education or training, up from 47% among the OCHS Class of 1970.

Ground “just right”

The ground is “just right” for home gardens, lawns and sowing grass and oats, according to Piedmont Research Station Superintendent George Jones. The march winds have been drying moisture-laden soil and “early birds will be putting in their corn next week,” he predicted. Temperatures in the previous week ranged from a high of 73 to a low of 29. Thus far in March, 1.46 inches of rainfall has been recorded toward the annual average of 3.49 inches.

Jaycees hit junk car target

The Orange Jaycees’ Operation 4000 junk car disposal drive has exceeded its initial 100-vehicle goal and has now set its sights on 200. The civic club has been working the past month to rid the county landscape of junk cars by collecting them at minimal cost and working with a vendor to convert them into scrap metal.

Bookmobile budget

The Orange County Board of Supervisors agreed to tentatively add $20,000 to the tentative 1972-73 budget to fund a bookmobile at the request of the Orange County Library Board. Thus far, the figure is a placeholder as the library board further investigates the subject before a possible public hearing.

Orange Centennial set for June 5-11

The Orange Town Council set June 5-11 as the period it will observe the town’s 100th anniversary. The week was selected as it coincides with the Orange Volunteer Fire Company’s annual celebration. No formal celebration has yet been announced but town leaders are optimistic some of the community’s civic leaders will undertake an observance program.

Arson suspected in three fires

The Orange Volunteer Fire Company has asked for law enforcement to investigate three fires that occurred within four hours Sunday evening. The fires included a hay barn and 1,700 bales of hay at Rosni near Madison Mills, another fire at Sunny View Farm in an unoccupied two-story framed dwelling and another barn near Monrovia Road. Firefighters believe gasoline was used to start the blazes.

Williston deeded to Southern Sem.

Williston, the 1860 historic home a mile west of Orange on Route 20, has been deeded to Southern Seminary—the alma mater of owner Margaret Lee Mulick. Mulick will retain a life interest in the home and its 30 acres. She is a 1929 graduate of the Buena Vista school and inherited the home from her uncle, the late Lewis Byrd Willis.

Activity in Gordonsville

St. Mark’s Catholic Church is planning to construct a community recreation center in the church parking lot on Baker Street with facilities for basketball, volleyball, shuffleboard and more. Church leaders met with town officials who signed off on the project. Meanwhile, the Gordonsville Athletic Association expects to field three Little League teams this summer and is seeking community sponsorships and support for the teams and Blue Omohundro Field, which needs major repairs. Apparently, the wire screen on the backstop and all the bleachers need replacing.

This week’s photo

Up and over! Norman Johnson is shown on his way to clearing the cross bar under the eye of assistant OCHS track coach Miller Arritt (right). Norman is one of two Hornet pole vaulters for the 1972 squad, along with teammate Wic Fox. Both have cleared 11 feet in the past and have their sights set on the 12-foot mark this season. Head coach Bill Libby expects to field a strong squad this year with 35 athletes, but could use some sprinters, shot-putters and high-jumpers, the paper notes.