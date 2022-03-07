It happened, but not recently: March 2, 1972

The front page of the March 2, 1972, Orange County Review features a mix of local law enforcement news, coupled with a number of updates on local road issues. Orange Police Chief John Baldwin, who has held his post the last 15 years and been a member of the force for 29, has tendered his resignation. In his letter of resignation, Chief Baldwin informed the town council he wants to spend more time on his farm and “get in some hunting and fishing that I have missed.” Town manager Ed Lax named Melvin B. Amos, 43, to succeed Baldwin as police chief. Amos has been on the force 15 years and will take office May 1.

Sheriff’s office investigation and addition

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is investigating the death of William Sizemore, a 61-year-old construction worker, whose body was found in a field near his home in Gordonsville. The paper reports he is believed to have been dead approximately two weeks and foul play is indicated. In more positive news, the sheriff’s office announces the addition of Mackie Maupin who has begun work as a clerk and dispatcher—the first woman to work in the sheriff’s office. She is the daughter of former sheriff M.M. Myers.

Road projects update

Orange attorney U.P. Joyner reported the town continues to inch ahead on its acquisition of right-of-way for the town’s downtown expressway. Five parcels remain out of 33 identified for right-of-way. Joyner said it should be necessary to condemn only one of the five—which is held by multiple property owners, one of whom cannot be contacted. At the same town council meeting, a dozen citizens attended a public hearing to consider making Belleview Avenue a one-way street to alleviate congestion and parking issues. With limited support or one-way designation or restricted parking, the town council left the popular street as it is. Those who spoke generally questioned whether there really was a problem in the first place. Over in Barboursville more than 60 residents gathered in the firehouse that same evening to “organize thinking” and prepare a case for a March road hearing. Residents are concerned about safety and better maintenance more so than hard-surfacing gravel and secondary roads in the area. “Many citizens describe the maintenance of secondary roads by their homes as deplorable,” the paper reports. “More than simple comfort, they were concerned about safety, school bus travel and mail routes.” One of the primary concerns is the dangerous intersection of Route 33 and Ridge Road at Eheart’s Corner.

An anniversary

A news item on the front page announced the Orange Review’s 41st anniversary, and noted that before the first issue of the paper was published March 5, 1931, two months of work went into preparing an office and installation of equipment on Railroad Avenue in Orange. The Review office later became the Sunny South Store and when it closed, the Review purchased the structure and incorporated it into its present facilities.

Landmark disappears

A photo inside this week’s issue shows the active demolition of the former home of Ms. Mamie Lee at the corner of Byrd Street and East Main Street in Orange. The site is being cleared for the purpose of erecting a new 7-Eleven Food Store. Two tanks on site will be buried for gasoline with “gas pumps similar to one of two 7-Eleven stores in Culpeper.” The paper reports it took only a few hours to reduce the former dwelling to a heap of rubble and a number of local citizens were later seen “probing the cleared site for relics of a bygone era.”

This week’s photo

The Lions Club held its annual Bland Music Contest last week and those pictured on stage were the finalists. Michael Lonergan IV (second from right) won for the fourth time, while Bob Brockman (third from right) was the runner-up. Those pictured on stage, from left to right, are: master of ceremonies Gene Wagner, Beth Pace, Jeanie Rinick, Teresa Johnson, Tommy Woolfolk, Brockman, Lonergan and Andrew Lax.

Editor’s note: Unlike the previous three years, 1972 was a leap year. Therefore the issue dates from 50 years ago will no longer align exactly as they have with current issue dates.