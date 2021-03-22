It happened, but not recently: March 18, 1971

The front page of the March 18, 1971, Orange Review was filled with news, including the 1971-72 school calendar, proposed county budget, downtown traffic tabulations and the opening of bids for Rapidan Service Authority projects in Orange and Greene. The paper reported, “the bids were opened before an overflow crowd.” RSA has a $1.1 million Federal Housing Administration grant-loan for the project that is expected to include a reservoir, filter plant and tower in Stanardsville and a transmission line to Ruckersville. The Orange part of the project includes a 500,000 ground-level storage tank. Engineers also were invited to bid on a Ruckersville treatment plant instead. Bids to construct the facility in Stanardsville proved too expensive, so the Ruckersville treatment facility emerged as the likely winner. Absent the reservoir component, the entire project is expected to cost about $900,000. Speaking of funding, county treasurer W.E. Bartley presented the 1971-72 county budget which totaled just shy of $3.6 million, with local expenditures expected to increase by 14% ($41,055). The proposed budget includes almost 15% more in local school funding to $2.3 million (up from $2 million). As for the schools, the school board announced the 1971-72 school year would begin Monday, Aug. 30, with teachers returning Aug. 24. The last day of school will be June 2. The ongoing effort to construct a downtown expressway got a boost this week as Virginia Department of Transportation officials released traffic count data from fall monitoring. The figures show over a 24-hour period (during a weeklong study), more than 10,000 vehicles travel down Main Street daily. The proposed expressway connecting Caroline Street and Madison Road would reduce that figure by approximately 6,000 vehicles, engineers suggest. Inside this week’s issue, an Orange Furniture advertisement announces scissor-sharpening at $0.39 per pair or $1 for three pairs. Pinking shears are $1 each. The Madison Theatre on Main Street announces the screening of M*A*S*H, “the best American war comedy since sound came in!” The A&P ad announces “porcelain fine China—elegance at a bargain price.” Dinner plates are only $0.39 apiece with every $5 purchase. This week’s photo is of surveyors in the middle of Caroline Street taking readings for a proposed “soft ice cream and quick-order eating establishment” on the six-acre tract of Chestnut Hill, opposite the service station at the intersection of Route 20. A portion of the property will be taken by VDOT for the widening of Caroline Street. The proposed restaurant is pending approval of the town planning commission.