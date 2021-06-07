It happened, but not recently: June 3, 1971

After dismissing the appointed redistricting committee’s plan and drawing up their own version of new magisterial voting districts, Orange County Supervisors defend and clarify their proposal amid public outcry and criticism. The front page of the June 3, 1971, Orange County Review notes that Orange County Electoral Board Chair U.P. Joyner Jr. sent a letter to the supervisors that said he found their plan, “most disappointing.” But board chair R. Lindsay Gordon, R.L. Sanford and Monroe Waugh defended their proposed redistricting plan and suggested critics misunderstood a proposed boundary line that would split the Town of Orange into three magisterial districts instead of two. Last week, plan critics said older voters in town wouldn’t appreciate having new polling places, which prompted supervisors to say county citizens wouldn’t either. Backing their claim, the three supervisors noted that the rejected redistricting committee’s proposed plan would put Madison Mills Voters in the same district as Flat Run and Wilderness-area citizens. In other front-page news a check of the Orange train station schedule revealed no more northbound trains stopping in Orange (nor Culpeper). To catch a train to Washington, D.C., local residents would have to go to Charlottesville, the paper reported. Two southbound trains continue to stop in town daily—one at 11:55 a.m. bound for Atlanta and beyond and another at 9:08 headed for Charlottesville and points south. The story also notes no mail is transported by train as it’s been carried by truck for more than a year. Chamber of commerce officials await the decision by Blue Bell executives regarding a lease agreement for an Orange County apparel manufacturing facility, with one chamber representative confident they’ll have a decision one way or another by July 1. “Largest class on record will graduate from OCHS tonight” a front-page headline declares. Commencement exercises for the 160-member of the Class of 1971 will be held Thursday, June 1, 1971, at 8 p.m. at Porterfield Park. The previous “largest class” was 146 in 1968. The wet month of May continues, with more than 3 inches of rainfall in the past week, bringing the monthly total to 10.29 inches, according to the Piedmont Research Station. The average annual rainfall for May is 3.61 inches. Station superintendent George D. Jones said some farmers had told him they had higher water this month than during Hurricane Camille. Inside this week’s issue, Altman’s Furniture is promoting a “Laziest Husband” contest with a free Kingsdown mattress set ($139 value) as the top prize. Participants are requested to describe in 50 words or less “the laziest husband in the area.” This week’s photos features two litters of Siamese cats from Mrs. Robert Rhoades, who have eight Siamese cats in their Locust Grove home. The caption for this photo concludes with, “Before you reach for a phone, all of these kittens are spoken for.”