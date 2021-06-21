It happened, but not recently: June 17, 1971

There’s a lot of building going on in the area, according to the front page of the June 17, 1971, Orange County Review. School officials are opening bids on the estimated $1.325 million addition at Prospect Heights this week. The project, first proposed in 1965 to alleviate future overcrowding, had been turned down by the board of supervisors. School officials expect the expansion at Prospect Heights will help alleviate overcrowding at Orange County High School as well, as the county’s eighth-graders will move to Prospect Heights. Just down the hill, the Orange Town Council has retained a Richmond firm as bond counsel for the planned expressway to connect Route 15 with Madison Road at a new Main Street intersection. Already, two buildings in the right of way have been razed and town officials have negotiated settlements with three of five affected property owners for right of way. Over in Greene County, the Rapidan Service Authority—which includes Orange County—is preparing to break ground on its new water treatment plant on the Rapidan River. The front page features a photo of C.R. Butler Co pouring the foundation for a new 500,000-gallon RSA water tank between Orange and Gordonsville. In other, ongoing, front-page news, the local redistricting plan for county voting districts continues to be a hot topic, with the Orange County Chamber of Commerce weighing in on the side of at-large supervisor seats. A public hearing on the board’s proposed redistricting plan—which would split the Town of Orange into separate voting districts—is scheduled for next week. In an editorial, the Review supports the at-large approach—as Madison County has done—suggesting, “There will never be a challenge by any group which may claim that it is not being properly represented…The community of interest is singular. Such action should unify the county and there would be less suggestion of political maneuvering. A supervisor from Flat Run would then be responsible to a voter in Eheart’s Corner and vice-versa.” Orange’s wet spring is turning into a soggy summer as nearly 2.5” of rain fell in the last week. Piedmont Research Station Superintendent George Jones said farmers are unable to mow and many have not been able to plant corn because of waterlogged fields. Members of the Andrew Maples Post 9887, Veterans of Foreign Wars and its ladies’ auxiliary visited McGuire Veterans Hospital in Richmond recently. The post, located in Orange, makes periodic visits to the hospital with refreshments and gifts for the sick and injured patients. The home of the late Miss Mamie Lee is drawing a fair amount of interest as it dates back to the 18th century and is located on the corner of East Main Street and Byrd Street in Orange. The house—one of the oldest in town—and property will be sold at public auction July 1. “Because of its potential value for commercial purposes, a lively auction is expected,” the paper reports. This week’s photo features the Lightfoot Elementary School safety patrol, which celebrated a successful year with a trip to Luray Caverns. The tour was a reward for the students for their service during the 1970-71 school year. Pictured, standing at right, is Lightfoot Principal W.T. Holmes.