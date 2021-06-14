It happened, but not recently: June 10, 1971

Forging ahead with its own redistricting plan following the 1970 census, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has advertised a public hearing in two weeks. The June 10, 1971, Orange County Review reports that Town of Orange attorney U.P. Joyner lobbied the board to maintain the town within one magisterial district, but the board’s plan would split it in two. Board members unanimously supported the proposed plan and will send it to a public hearing June 24. The proposed plan puts residents of Bowler Lane and West Main Street with Gordonsville into the Madison District, bisected by Route 15. Citizen Don Ober addressed the board and suggested supervisors should be elected at-large, but the board chose not to discuss his suggestion. The board’s proposed plan would break out voters accordingly: Barbour District 2,781; Gordon District 2,714; Madison District 2,825; Spotswood District 2,791; and Taylor District 2,736. Pictured is the proposed district map. The inset at top left shows how the Town of Orange would be divided with approximately 90% of Orange residents in the Spotswood District. Orange Presbyterian Church is inside the intersection of the Barbour, Spotswood and Madison district lines (and part of the Madison District). Meanwhile, in less controversial news, the Orange Volunteer Fire Company—celebrating its 50th anniversary—is getting ready for the upcoming parade and fair. A large ad inside this week’s paper announces the parade June 11, with the fair June 11-12, featuring “games of skill, rides and prizes.” The fire company also is raffling off a 1971 Plymouth Satellite with somewhat lesser subsequent prizes. A table lamp is the second prize, followed by a case of Quaker State motor oil, an automatic coffee maker, fondue set, indoor/outdoor thermometer and two gallons of inside paint. Curiously, the seventh-place prize is 15 gallons of Esso gas. While summer is still two weeks away, the town’s two furniture merchants are advertising cooling solutions in this week’s issue. Orange Furniture Company has a line-up of portable, box and oscillating fans ranging from $12.95 up to $24.95. Those seeking a high-end cooling option can visit Altman’s Furniture for a $99.95 “Super Saver” Fedders portable air conditioner. The ad for the 5,000 BTU model includes step-by-step instructions: pick it up off the shelf; pack it in your car; place it in your window; plug it into 115-volt circuit. In other advertisements, Graves Mountain Lodge in Syria announces its summer camp season, featuring basketball camp with UVA Coach Bill Gibson and football camp with coach Carrol Dale of the Green Bay Packers. Drug Fair offers a number of specials for its 33rd anniversary, including RCA Stereo two-record sets for $4.44, featuring Sam Cook, Henry Mancini, Chet Atkins and more. 8-track cassettes featuring Aretha Franklin, Roger Williams, Burt Bacharach, Merle Haggard and Buck Owens are $2.99. Lastly, local Ford dealers L & W Ford in Orange and Coiner Ford Company in Gordonsville are promoting “immediate delivery of the most popular wagon in America,” the Ford LTD Country Squire. The wood-paneled family wagon can accommodate up to 8 with dual facing rear seats and rugged steel guard rail construction on the sides of the V-8-power station wagon.