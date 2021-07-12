It happened, but not recently: July 8, 1971

The big news on the front page of the July 8, 1971, Orange County Review was soap box derby winner Morey Rinick. The 13-year-old Orange boy beat out 48 other hopefuls and will head to the national derby in Akron, Ohio later this month. Meanwhile, the auction sale of the estate of Miss Mary Madison Lee—including her property at the corner of Byrd Street and Main Street—drew a good crowd, the paper reports. Despite the potential value of her real estate, items of her personal property seemed to generate a fair amount of interest, particularly a number that had come from Montpelier, home of President James Madison. Those items included a small painting of Madison, among others, which was sold for $2,000. Other Madison-related items had been given to Madison College shortly after Ms. Lee died in 1968. The real estate was sold for $30,000, below the appraised value of $34,000. It was purchased by a Mr. Glazebrook of Fredericksburg, but he did not reveal what his plans for the corner lot were. A call to his associated yielded little information, only that, “Mr. Glazebrook often makes such purchases without any predetermined idea of use or disposition.” Following the conclusion of the contentious Orange County redistricting plan, a story on this week’s front page reports the Virginia Attorney General has ruled that Madison and any other county in Virginia may elect its supervisors at-large. Some local advocates, unhappy with the proposed Orange County plan, had encouraged county supervisors to pursue that route. Orange School Superintendent Renfro Manning said construction may begin next week on the new intermediate school. The state board of education is seeking additional specified information in the new school plans, including exit doors and drinking fountains, to be specific. The school is expected to open in September 1972. Inside this week’s issue, the Orange County Jaycees announce the Country and Western Show featuring George Jones and Tammy Wynette at Porterfield Park is just a week away. A Firestone ad offers a “weighted car litter basket” for $0.49, but only two can be purchased at that price. Additional baskets are $1 apiece. Virginia Electric Cooperative encourages Review readers to keep their foods garden-fresh year ‘round with an electric deep-freeze. A C&P Telephone ad reads simply, “Ring, ring, ring, ring, ring. If your phone rings this long before you get to it, you either need another phone, or some vitamin tablets.” Orange County High School announced that 94 of 153 June graduates plan to enter college or pursue post-graduate training of some sort—the most ever, according to the paper. Of those students, 33 plan to attend nearby Germanna Community College. Of the 42 planning to attend four-year universities, six will be going to Virginia Commonwealth University. Only three students will be attending Virginia Tech. This week’s photo features Orange County 4-H Club members who attended 4-H Congress at Virginia Tech. The local youth were among 1,400 Virginia 4-H members who took part in the annual event. Pictured, from left, they are: Orange County Extension Agent Larry Jones, Peter Sheuchenko, 4-H volunteer leader Mrs. Sandy Buss, Carolyn Walker, Barbara Roberts, Jane Willis, Diane Mummau, Ricky Breeden, Charles Hale and Orange County Extension Agent Ted Carroll.