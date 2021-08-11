It happened, but not recently, July 29, 1972

The front page of the July 29, 1971, Orange County Review reports the U.S. Department of Justice has deferred a decision on the recently approved and locally controversial Orange County redistricting plan. A justice department spokesperson said a decision is deferred until accuracy of per-district population can be determined. In other front-page news, Orange officials continue with property acquisition for the through-town expressway to connect Route 15 and Madison Road at a new Main Street intersection. Thus far, five of the 13 parcels needed have been obtained. The deadline for county auto stickers is only two days away, July 31. A total of 3,560 vehicle tax stickers have been sold as of yesterday, nearly 500 more than the same time a year ago. Two news briefs on this week’s front page announce Germanna Community College is beginning its second summer term, with high school level remedial courses in psychology, government, speech, philosophy and sociology. Archery and swimming classes also are offered during the day. In the evening, students may take classes in business finance and applied business statistics, as well as remedial classes in reading, writing skills and mathematics. Tuition is $5 per credit—or, generally, $15 per course. The other news brief announces the addition of conversational French to the curriculum as part of the evening line-up of summer course offerings. Inside this week’s issue, Altman Furniture is advertising a “new and improved Magnavox Total Automatic Color TV,” for $499. It features an “ultra-rectangular screen” and encourages customers “to kick that bothersome color TV tuning habit.” Six local insurance offices took out an ad that announce the Virginia Insurance Rating Bureau had changed rates on dwellings and farm properties and that all policies written after June 1 were subject to these new rates. The full-page Safeway ad “guarantees perfect eating.” Ground beef is $0.59 per pound—the same price as a pound of cooked fishsticks. A pound of sliced bacon is $0.69—the same as a pound of all-meat franks. Sirloin steak is $1.39 per pound, while a dozen large eggs are $0.49. Three rolls of Bounty paper towels cost $1. At Dixie’s Food Market in Gordonsville, six limes cost $0.39 and cabbage is $0.07 per pound. Four ears of fresh corn on the cob cost $0.35. This week’s photo features the Babe Ruth League Champion Tigers. Front row, left to right are: Ronnie Brooking, Butch Follett, Mickey Lax, Chris Dulin, Alan Mays, George Young, Barry Jacobs and scorekeeper Carter Jacobs. Second row: assistant coaches Ben Hargett and John Stanley, John Long, Richard Hildebradt, Bryant Pugh, Skeeter Lutz, Tyrone Turner, Jerry Lamb, Willie Young and head coach Dan Miller. Not pictured is player Elvin Davis.