It happened, but not recently: July 22, 1971

The front page of the July 22, 1971, Orange County Review ended months of speculation by announcing that Blue Bell will locate its new manufacturing plant in Orange after a lengthy siting process. The clothing manufacturer will set up shop in the vacant manufacturing facility at the corner of Byrd Street and Mason Streets and is expected to be operating by early fall. The Review story notes that company engineers are scheduled to visit the site by a company-owned airplane that will “probably land at the Orange County Airport” and the reason of the visit is because, “it is standard procedure for Blue Bell to completely air condition its manufacturing facilities.” In other front-page news, Orange County has advanced “from last to second place in terms of fall quarter enrollment at Germanna Community College. Only Stafford has more students attending the school just now beginning its second year. Approximately 50 local residents will be attending classes for the fall semester. Meanwhile, the paper reported that approximately 200 descendants and friends of the original Germanna colonists attended the annual reunion last weekend at the Germanna Foundation’s Siegen Forest site in eastern Orange County. Inside this week’s issue, Grymes Memorial School is proceeding with a new addition that will include two classrooms, a library, offices, first aid room, bathrooms, teachers’ lounge and lockers. The paper reports extensive remodeling of the existing school structure also is underway with work expected to be completed by the beginning of the school year. Candidates continue to announce their bids for office with Delegate D. French Slaughter launching a campaign for Virginia Lt. Governor, and Col. Ewart C. Hooper announcing his bid for Barbour District seat on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. At Monday’s Orange Town Council meeting, members discussed a problem created by “noisy motorcycles,” with a number of citizens complaining about the two-wheeled vehicles speeding through town streets in the early morning hours. Local police have been instructed to charge offenders with “disturbing the peace.” This week’s photo features Lightfoot Elementary School students who achieved perfect attendance for the 1970-71 school year. The paper noted that while Lightfoot is the county’s smallest school it consistently has the best attendance records. Students who achieved perfect attendance included: Ellen Burnett, Karen Hurlock, Brenda Lewis, Dorene Lewis, David Payton, Eugenia Toliver, Ricky Harris, Willie King, Roger Sims, Jeffrey Shifflett, Randolph Carter, Linda Dade, Avis Minor, Wanda Middleton, Michael Shifflett, Glenda Comfort, Patricia Johnson, Princella King, Gladys Tibbs, Marilyn White, Randall Bledso, Lizabeth Burnett, Gloria Carter, Michael Humes, Joyce Johnson, Jeffrey Miller, Charles Gentry, Jean Minor and Carolyn Washington.