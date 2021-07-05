It happened, but not recently: July 1, 1971

The contentious county redistricting plan culminated in compromise following a standing room only public hearing last week. The front page of the July 1, 1971, Orange County Review reports the board of supervisors adopted an “alternate plan that satisfied both parties… The entire Town of Orange will now be contained within a single election district; and no incumbent supervisor will be required to run against another incumbent for a seat on the five-member board.” While containing the town within one voting district was an essential point of the hearing, the idea of at-large voting also was strongly debated, but was diffused by the introduction of the alternate plan. The Town of Orange honors outgoing town manager Howard Knoell with a banquet at the President Madison Inn. Town employees honored with a mounted water meter painted gold. Assistant town manager Edgar Lax takes over for Knoell, who has served in the position since 1941. After months of conversations, surveys and interviews, the Blue Bell Board of Directors will make the final determination regarding whether or not its new 200-employee plant will locate in Orange. A decision is expected by the end of July. In other front-page news, the first shipment of pipe for the Orange-Gordonsville water line has arrived and construction should begin promptly. Inside this week’s Review, the paper photographed a misdirected shipment of steel piping that should have been shipped to Stanardsville for the new Rapidan Service Authority elevated tower there. An ad inside this week’s issue announces the Rapidan Milling Co. is interested in buying barley, wheat and oats from local farmers. An L&W Ford ad trumpets the Ford Pinto is second in national small car sales, trailing the Volkswagen Beetle, but well ahead of all models of Toyotas and Datsuns, Chevrolet Vegas, Buick Opels and AMC Gremlins. A Stephen & Durrer Jeweler ad reminds readers, “July 4: Shoot off your camera. Remember… Your film can be processed only once!” The jeweler assures readers it only sends film to Kodak for processing. Suburban Cablevision encourages readers to “Declare your independence” from prescribed television viewing. “Enjoy better reception, 12 channels, full network coverage and more variety every day with cable TV.” Connection fees are $10 with a $5 monthly charge. The subject of this week’s photo should be familiar to many longtime Review readers. On page 12 of the July 1, 1971, issue, Review editor R. Duff Green announced his plans to run for the Orange County Board of Supervisors. He currently serves on the school board and served two terms on the Orange Town Council before moving out of town limits.