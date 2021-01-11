It happened, but not recently: Jan. 7, 1971

The Jan. 7, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review reports a New Year’s Eve snowfall measuring 11 inches, according to the research station on Route 15. The snowfall, coupled with more than an inch of rain, created a variety of travel hazards for local residents and even caused a local snowplow to get stuck trying to clear Spicer’s Mill Road. With an eye toward warmer weather, the Dolley Madison Garden Club announces the properties to be featured during Historic Garden Week, April 24 – May 1. Local properties on the tour will include: Lochiel, Barboursville, Montebello (Gordonsville), the two Rocklands estates and Montpelier. Final census figures reported show Orange County’s 1970 population at 13,792, up 6.9% from the 1960 count. Albemarle (including Charlottesville) grew 26.9% over the previous decade, while Culpeper County increased from 15,088 to 18,218 (20.7%). School officials hope to fast-track the planned expansion at Prospect Heights to alleviate overcrowding in town schools by the start of the 1972 school year. Though the new Orange County School Board office building isn’t quite finished yet, school officials are able to use the new 3,600 square-foot structure near Orange County High School. The paper notes that this is the third such move of the school board office since 1950—each one occurring at the end of the decade. In other education news, Germanna Community College reports 310 students have enrolled for the winter semester in the school’s first year of operation. Gordonsville officials are given a Jan. 15 deadline to come up with a plan to preserve the Chesapeake & Ohio station that railroad officials plan to demolish. C & O officials have indicated the railroad would be willing to deed the building to the town or a local organization. Speaking of losing local landmarks, after months of rumor, it is confirmed the May-Rudasill store in downtown Orange will close. Founded around the turn of the century by David May, the store became May-Rudasill in 1928. The store’s future became murky with a proposed Route 15 bypass through town which would require demolition of the Main Street structure.