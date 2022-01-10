It happened, but not recently: Jan. 6, 1972

Local highway projects

The Virginia Department of Highways plans to advertise for bids on the second phase of the Route 15 four-lane project from 3.8 miles south of the Town of Orange limits to the Town of Gordonsville. Additionally, state highway department officials said the Gordonsville High Street improvement project that would widen the street from Gordon-Barbour Elementary School to the Route 15 intersection would be advertised as well. Another local project calls for the four-laning of Route 3 from a point 5.26 miles east of Orange County to the Orange County line. The paper reports the “highway improvement figures to put Orange closer, in terms of travel time, to the Route 3-Interstate 95 exchange.”

Wrangler No.1

Blue Bell receptionist Mrs. George Yancey and plant manager Robert Boyd display the first pair of wrangler slacks produced at the Orange facility. The plant now has 70 employees turning out Wranglers in volume, the Review reports. Mr. Boyd plans to gear up manufacturing to a higher level in the coming months.

Vepco’s Billion Dollar Power Station