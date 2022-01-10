It happened, but not recently: Jan. 6, 1972

The new year dawns with stories of the previous one. The front page of the Jan. 6, 1972 Orange County Review recaps the top story from 1971—“Local Politics Made News in Orange County in Old Year.” The top story in this week’s issue recounts, “Although Orange County experienced a number of outstanding developments in 1971, local politics proved to be the subject that made the most news.” Those stories included the county’s redistricting following the 1970 census and the subsequent board of supervisors’ races. Inside this week’s issue, a large block of reset type on page 10 recreates this year’s top headlines, including: “Jury finds bank robber guilty; evidence reveals murder plot,” “Chamber-sponsored labor survey draws overwhelming response,” “Blue Bell hiring starts next week,” and “Bids open today for new school,” among others.
Other front-page news
The Orange Volunteer Fire Company announced that Robert L. Whitlock has been named honorary chief during its first meeting of the new year. Whitlock has served as the chief since 1966 and joined the “local smoke-eaters” in 1941. Whitlock had asked not to be reappointed chief. G. Wesley Tate is the new chief. Dark rain clouds gave way to sunny skies as temperatures cool following a “balmy” Christmas. After a fairly dry December, January begins with rainfall on four of its first five days.
Local highway projects
The Virginia Department of Highways plans to advertise for bids on the second phase of the Route 15 four-lane project from 3.8 miles south of the Town of Orange limits to the Town of Gordonsville. Additionally, state highway department officials said the Gordonsville High Street improvement project that would widen the street from Gordon-Barbour Elementary School to the Route 15 intersection would be advertised as well. Another local project calls for the four-laning of Route 3 from a point 5.26 miles east of Orange County to the Orange County line. The paper reports the “highway improvement figures to put Orange closer, in terms of travel time, to the Route 3-Interstate 95 exchange.”
Wrangler No.1
Blue Bell receptionist Mrs. George Yancey and plant manager Robert Boyd display the first pair of wrangler slacks produced at the Orange facility. The plant now has 70 employees turning out Wranglers in volume, the Review reports. Mr. Boyd plans to gear up manufacturing to a higher level in the coming months.
Vepco’s Billion Dollar Power Station
An aerial photo inside this week’s edition shows the steel framework of the turbine generator building for the first two units of the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County. The nuclear station is being built by the Virginia Electric and Power Company at a cost of $1 billion. The first unit is scheduled for 1974 and the fourth and final unit for 1978. In other utility-related news, the Orange Water Treatment plant will soon become the source of water for the Town of Gordonsville and the Route 15 corridor once a Rapidan Service Authority pipeline is completed between the two towns. As of Monday, the ongoing pipeline project is within 2,700 feet of the water treatment plant. RSA is simultaneously constructing a water treatment plant upstream on the Rapidan River in Greene County.