It happened, but not recently: Jan. 28, 1971

The big news on the front of the Jan. 28, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review is the celebration of the Orange Volunteer Fire Company’s golden anniversary. The paper reported, “programs printed in gold ink, a white layer cake trimmed with gold icing and arrangements of gold flowers,” highlighting the volunteers’ 50th anniversary. “It’s an event we will always remember,” chief Robert Whitlock states. More than 175 firefighters, visitors, family, local officials and auxiliary members attended the event, which recognized charter members present, including: W.R. Sprouse, M.R. Ford, H.C. Lonergan, C.R. Butler and B.L. Gill (pictured). In 1970, the Orange volunteers responded to 142 calls, running 2,960 miles. Orange Town Council members express concern over the cost of the proposed Route 15 expressway through the middle of town, but generally conclude the benefits outweigh the costs. Those benefits include improvement of the Main Street-Madison Road intersection, demolition of unsightly commercial structures and improved crosstown access. Winter classes at Germanna Community College open with an enrollment of 362. The school’s first semester closed with an enrollment of 403, more than two dozen of whom came from Orange, with seven from Madison County. Gale-force winds whip through Orange, with gusts as high as 65 miles per hour recorded at the Orange Airport. The paper reports that Hager’s TV reported its repair shop was swamped with calls from local residents whose TV antennas had been flattened, twisted or otherwise damage by the high winds. What is billed as a “record shipment” of farm machinery arrives in Orange and is bound for Gilbert Implements. Approximately $90,000 worth of John Deer tractors, combines and other farm equipment arrives in town on three railroad flat cars bound for the local Deere dealer.