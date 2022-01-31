It happened, but not recently: Jan. 27, 1972

The front page of the Jan. 27, 1972, issue of the Orange Review is filled with industrial and commercial progress. More than a third of the front page is comprised of photographs illustrating the new waterline connection that will deliver water from the Orange treatment plant, down Route 15 to the Town of Gordonsville. Three photographs illustrate work crews cutting the town’s water main to install a new T-valve, the $6,500 valve and local officials looking at dropping pressure valves in the town’s water treatment plant following the cutting of the water line. The Review notes that the Orange plant near the Rapidan River can draw up to 2 million gallons per day, but currently only is drawing a quarter of that for Orange residents. The river’s daily flow is approximately 150 million gallons at the intake. Completing the connection brings the 500,000-gallon steel storage tank on Route 15 into service.

Economic development battles

Other industrial improvements include a presentation from the Orange County Industrial Development Corporation (OCIDC) to the Orange Town Council to create an Orange Industrial Park. Apparently, it did not go well. The presentation drew comments from the audience, including one from Myers Pickett, suggesting the OCIDC concentrate its efforts elsewhere in the county and not focus on the town’s 212-acre industrial park. Former town manager Howard Knoell noted that park had value as a timber-growing tract and suggested it not be transferred from the town to the county. Others questioned the value of the park, as well as the community’s commitment to economic development. OCIDC Secretary J. Goodwin Moore said, “This hassle is disgusting. We are a group of businessmen who are willing to volunteer our time to help improve the rate of county economic development. When I came to Orange 25 years ago, there was resistance to development and now, 25 years later, it still exists.”

Road project progress

The Virginia Highway Department announces this week that right-of-way work for Phase II of the Route 15 four-lane project will be completed this week and it should be possible to advertise the job in May as tentatively scheduled. Phase II presented fewer problems than Phase I. Meanwhile, the board of supervisors adopted a resolution to allow the highway department to improve the access road to the Orange Industrial Park (Route 647). The Orange County Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the improvement of the road to make it more attractive to prospective employers. The state will invest approximately $200,000 to upgrade the road.

Planning commission overhaul

County clerk Henry DeJarnette reported to the board of supervisors this week that it would need to replace a number of planning commissioners whose terms had expired or who requested not to be reappointed. Terms had expired for Robert Morin, L.L. Coiner, Garland Shuler, Sam Funkhouser and Sam Neale. Robert Branham asked not to be reappointed. It was also noted that the commission had three members from the Barbour District but none from the Gordon District. Supervisor E.C. Hooper moved each district be represented on the county planning commission. The board resolved to name new appointments in February and that, after appointing one person from each district, the balance of the commission would be comprised of at-large representatives.

This week’s photo

Historic Gordonsville Inc. is in negotiations with Ralph Morgan of Indiana, to purchase the old Exchange Hotel as the future headquarters for the 55-member organization. The volunteer group of local citizens plans to restore the historic structure as a museum where items of historical significance are displayed, the paper reports. The hotel began operation in 1860 and later served as a hospital in the Civil War, before enjoying its widest popularity in the latter part of the 19th century, the paper said. The caption under the photo in this week’s issue reads, “The above pix was taken this week; and the magnitude of the historical society’s restoration project may be sensed from the present appearance and state of repair of the structure.”

—Jeff Poole