It happened, but not recently: Jan. 21, 1971

On the front page of the Jan. 21, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review, county and town officials begin a solid waste study and introduce the notion that solid waste disposal in the county could be assigned to the newly created Rapidan Service Authority. Legislation approved during the 1970 General Assembly makes open dump operations illegal after July 1973, noting only sanitary landfills and incineration of solid waste will be the only methods of approved disposal moving forward. Local officials assign the matter to the Orange County Planning Commission. Cold weather continues as low temperatures recorded at the Piedmont Research Station in the past few days struggle to break double digits. An open house at the Orange County Nursing Home draws more than 700 visitors--despite stiff competition from Super Bowl V (Colts 16 - Cowboys 13). Administrator Miriam Green said as a result of the open house, "applications have really jumped," and of the 1,000 cookies baked by nursing home food service staff, only 25 remained after the event. Among the more interesting ads in this week's issue is the "miracle value" of a 32-gallon square plastic trash can for $9.88 at the Orange Drug Fair. It comes with a three-year guarantee. The outlook for the beleaguered Chesapeake & Ohio depot in Gordonsville remains bleak as railroad officials continue to push for its closure and demolition. At its meeting last week, the Gordonsville Town Council passed a resolution to resist any further service reductions in town. Meanwhile, Historic Gordonsville Inc. continues to explore the possibility of accepting title to the historic depot. The standoff between the town and the railroad began last June when the town requested C & O paint the structure in advance of its centennial celebration, only to learn the railroad wanted to eliminate the Gordonsville stop. Meanwhile, Town of Orange officials are negotiating right-of-way for the proposed Route 15 "expressway" through downtown Orange. Five commercial buildings, eight residences and about 20 individual parcels would be affected by the new route (illustrated above by the dark line from Caroline Street to Madison Road at the Main Street intersection.