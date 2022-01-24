It happened, but not recently: Jan. 20, 1972

Mid-January 1972 was bitterly cold, according to the Jan. 20, 1972 Orange County Review. A front-page photo showed a group of perplexed ducks and geese whose Locust Grove pond had frozen over. Weather data recorded at the Piedmont Research Station on Route 15 noted low temperatures last week had fallen to -2 degrees (Jan. 16). The high temperature Jan. 17 was only 18 degrees with a low of 3. A day later, the high reached 40, but the low still registered in single digits (9 degrees). By Wednesday this week, the high peaked at 60 degrees with the low at 22. The Review notes that birds had been able to find a small opening in their frozen pond by Monday afternoon.

LOW firemen say they mean business

Another front-page item reports on the county’s “newest” volunteer fire company at Lake of the Woods. The paper notes the group has reorganized and is ready to serve “not only the community in which they are located by any place in Orange County where they are needed.” The statement followed the company’s response to its worst fire to date which occurred during the coldest weather Sunday morning. The company has 20 active members, three engines and a small emergency pick-up, as well as a rescue ambulance. The company “plans to build a new firehouse in the future.” Bill Ellis was recently elected the new fire chief and Ernest Landes is deputy chief. Pictured here are, front row, left to right: Allen Nightengale, Eddie Timmons and Lt. Sonny Washington. Back row: Ellis, Landes and Howard Hall.

Public assistance panel

Nearly four dozen members of the community who receive public assistance are organizing to discuss the quality of services with local social services officials. The new group plans to represent the interests of recipients and attend meetings of the social services board. The group is forming under a recent federal government directive to create county and district organizations by March 1. Letters had been sent to approximately 100 county residents who receive government assistance, with 47 attending the meeting. The story also notes that as of July 1, 1972, all social services funds will come from state and federal sources—not local government.

High Street project still in doubt

The paper reports an “overflow crowd” at Monday’s Gordonsville Town Council meeting as citizens gathered for a report on the town’s proposed High Street right-of-way improvement project. Initially, the town had attempted to obtain donated easements for the project to widen the road, but has since offered property owners settlements based on appraisals made by the Virginia Department of Highways. The paper reports as many as 15 property owners are refusing to settle on any basis. Citizens who spoke in favor of the project noted it would improve pedestrian safety “especially for children who use High Street as a means of access to Gordon-Barbour School.” While the meeting failed to produce a solution, it was resolved committees from the Gordon-Barbour PTA and the Gordonsville Chamber of Commerce should renew their respective efforts to encourage owners to settle based on the highway department-assigned values. Mayor L.L. Coiner has set a Jan. 31 deadline for a decision on the project.

1971 annual report

A full page inside this week’s paper (including a dozen photographs) provides the 1971 annual report of the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District. Among the highlights in the report were the completion of the Orange County soil survey, a natural resource inventory of Orange County and the district’s runner-up finish in a state competition for a Goodyear Tire and Rubber Conservation Awards program.

