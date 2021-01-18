It happened, but not recently: Jan. 14, 1971

The big news on the front page of the Jan. 14, 1971, Orange County Review is the beginning of a countywide real estate reassessment. The process begins with the arrival of an appraiser from the state division of real estate appraisal and mapping, and the appointment of a local board of assessors. The board includes a representative from each of the county’s magisterial districts “plus a representative from the Lake of the Woods recreational development.” There are approximately 11,000 parcels to be assessed. The paper reports the last assessment in 1965 yielded a substantial increase in local property values—from approximately $9.5 to $13.88 million—a 32% increase. The Orange Town Council continues its work with state officials to create a “Route 15 expressway” through town, which the state has pledged to construct if the town secures the right of way. Local business leaders contend the expressway is essential to support the downtown business district and Orange as a commercial shopping area. The proposed project would connect Route 15 in front of Orange Tire and Recap with Madison Road at the intersection of Main Street. To accomplish this, a number of downtown structures must be demolished. Town officials hope the project can be completed in the next two years. In other front-page news, county supervisors approve a hog farm permit for Thomas Weaver on Spicer’s Mill Road. The permit requires Weaver’s farrowing house to be in the middle of the 476-acre parcel and he is not permitted to feed the hogs within 300 feet of any property line and must collect manure in an underground tank and dispose of liquid manure “by practice designed to eliminate odor dispersion.” The paper reported Mr. Weaver’s only reaction was to ask if the same yardstick would be used to measure other county hog farm applications. This week’s photo captures the apparent displeasure of young Dennis Herndon as he receives his first hair cut from Orange barber Calvin Davis. His mother, Elaine Davis, sitting in the barber’s chair, does her best to calm the 2 ½-year-old, as Davis goes about his business.