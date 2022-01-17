It happened, but not recently: Jan. 13, 1972

In last week’s issue of the Orange County Review, the paper published an aerial shot inside of the new Virginia Electric and Power Company nuclear plant under construction on the shores of Lake Anna. The front page of the Jan. 13, 1972, Review features two large photos capturing the ceremony of closing the dam that creates Lake Anna. One photo shows a large crowd on a temporary platform extending into the lake that will be removed once the lake fills to that level. Those attending were “mainly from Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties,” the paper reports. The second photo shows a 12-foot square steel plate reading “VEPCO, Lake Anna, Jan. 10, 1972” being lowered from the 90-foot high concrete spillway. In two years, the paper reports, the lake will cover 9,500 acres. The headline notes, “Vepco Lake promises variety of benefits” and the utility extols the value of the engineered body of water. The paper reports, “To the average citizen in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania, the body of water promises exciting new recreation for boaters and fishermen. To area workers, the project is one that will create a construction force of 2,000 jobs and will provide about 125 permanent jobs. To the investor, the project has set a record as being the largest construction program in the history of Virginia and will cost approximately $1 billion.” This week’s photo features a general view of the crowd that attended the recent closing of the dam to create Lake Anna, as seen from a nearby earth fill. The paper notes Lake Anna will fill into the background—which is in the direction of Orange County.

Board business

It’s the time of year for organizational meetings, and the Orange County Board of Supervisors announces it will start meeting twice a month for a six-month trial period. Gordon District Supervisor R. Monroe Waugh proposed the new schedule, contending the volume of board business could not be addressed sufficiently in one meeting alone. He also suggested a second meeting would more efficiently address the disposition of county bills, while an evening meeting would increase public participation. The second meeting will be held at 8 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month. Meanwhile, board chairman and Taylor District Supervisor R. Lindsay Gordon announced he would not be a candidate to continue in that post in the coming year, instead suggesting the position should be rotated among the supervisors. The board nominated Richard Sanford as his successor. In school board business, three-term representative Chester C. Hazard was re-elected chair of the school board.

Continuing education

Those looking to further their education, add to their skill set, learn a new trade or prepare for a career change will find a range of information on available options in this week’s Review. The Piedmont Vocational School is offering a course for those interested in obtaining their real estate license, in addition to courses in small engine repair, art and electrical house wiring. Other business courses include office machines, typewriting and shorthand, among others. Most courses are 12 weeks and cost $18. A separate announcement, sponsored by Piedmont Vocational School and Harwell Construction, offers a basic building workshop including blueprint reading, construction practices, building layout and more for free to anyone interested in the construction trades. A REVCO Tractor Trailer Training ad suggests new drivers can earn $12,000 and can “take a big step forward financially and in job satisfaction.” Germanna Community College, in partnership with the University of Virginia, is offering graduate-level education courses beginning Feb. 3.