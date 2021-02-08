It happened, but not recently: Feb. 4, 1971

In the Feb. 4, 1971, issue of the Orange Review, the top of the front page announces the appointment of Orange County native Anne Winn as the head of the recently-opened Orange County Nursing Home. The facility opened in the fall with Winn serving as director of nursing. Her appointment to the top post was effective Feb. 1. Meanwhile, town officials continue to work to acquire right of way for the rerouting of Route 15 through the middle of the Orange business district. Properties identified as key to the effort include the former May-Rudasill department store and adjoining former pool parlor (both on Main Street) and a string of Chapman Street structures. Town officials expect to have acquisition agreements with property owners within the next six months. Citing a number of empty storefronts on Chapman Street and downtown, local business leaders believe the Route 15 expressway is essential to revitalize the downtown business district. In an effort to connect Orange County High School students with the new Germanna Community College, approximately 150 Orange County High School seniors will tour the school next week. Slightly more than two dozen Orange County students attended the school’s first semester in the fall of 1970. Fresh off its 50th anniversary, the Orange Volunteer Fire Company announces the beginning of its annual community fund drive, setting this year’s goal at $7,500. This week’s photo shows two well-known local leaders being honored by the Orange County Jaycees at their annual awards banquet. Bill Hager, left, received the distinguished service award and Herb Rankin, center, was named outstanding young educator. Hager, co-owner and manager of Crafton & Sparks clothing store, was recognized for his contributions to Orange Baptist Church, Orange Masonic Lodge and the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. He serves as president of the Orange Recreation Association and helped organize the Orange County Boosters Club. Rankin, a physical education instructor at Orange Intermediate School was honored for his efforts to develop a strong athletic program at the school (despite a lack of facilities and equipment) and his volunteer efforts with local youth sports. Congressional representative Kenneth Robinson, right, the evening’s guest speaker, congratulates the award-winners.