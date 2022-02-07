It happened, but not recently: Feb. 3, 1972

February 1972 opens with “Mr. Groundhog wearing his snowshoes,” according to the Feb. 3, 1972, Orange Review. A much-anticipated snowstorm arrived and dropped between two and three inches of snow—according to the Piedmont Research Station—giving local school children their “first unscheduled holiday” of the year.

Front-page news

The Department of Highways delivered final drawings Monday for the Town of Orange expressway, setting up the next stage for right-of-way acquisition completion for Orange officials. With that done, the department will be able to begin construction on the much-anticipated downtown project. Still, five property owners are not satisfied with the town’s offer to purchase their properties for the right-of-way. Town officials hope the information in the final drawings from the state will further facilitate property acquisition.

In front-page business news, C.R. Butler has purchased the nearby H.E. Grasty and Brothers construction firm on Byrd Street, merging two prominent construction and building supply businesses.

The Orange Volunteer Fire Company celebrates its 51st anniversary with the company’s auxiliary donating a $2,000 check as the organization opens its 1972 fund drive. This year’s goal is $7,500.

Silk Mill product expansion

American Silk Mills announced in a press conference this week it will add as many as 50 jobs with the arrival of new equipment to produce yarns that can be converted into knitted fabrics. Those fabrics have been described as “the nation’s fastest growing textile material” and are needed at local plants such as Gordonsville Industries and Aileen, Inc. One type of yarn to be spun on the new Silk Mill equipment is a “miracle” fiber called “Qianta” and produced by the DuPont Company. Approximately 30,000 square-feet of space has been cleared at the Silk Mill for the new production line.

Annual meeting, television and used car ads

Inside this week’s issue, the Orange-Madison Cooperative is advertising its annual meeting Feb. 17 at the Orange County High School auditorium, with “reports, entertainment and prizes.” The Firestone store on Madison Road in Orange has new Philco televisions that have “just arrived,” including the Philcomatic Color TV with rollabout stand that bills “better color automatically” on its 19-inch screen for $370. A 25-inch floor model is $550. Herndon Automotive is advertising “The Why and Wherefore” of their clean used cars, urging customers to “Stop by, the one you are looking for may be here.” Meanwhile, Early’s Subaru Sales’ advertisement announces “An Earlyized Used Car Is Best!” and urges customers to, “See the ‘white haired’ boys. They’re the satisfiers.”

Sports news

In sports this week, the Orange County High School varsity boys basketball team broke its losing streak with a 60-51 win over Bowling Green behind 16 points from Mike Barnes and 15 from Wic Fox. The Hornets had lost five in a row. Bobby Pace and Stan Allison, seniors at nearby Woodberry Forest, were named to the All-Virginia Prep football squad first team. Pace is the Tigers’ quarterback and Allison its flanker. The Tigers are coming off a state title. Chris Freed, a former three-sport star athlete at OCHS, has signed a “uniform players’ contract” with the American League champion Baltimore Orioles. He is a 1970 graduate from OCHS, where he punted for the Hornets’ football squad, was a forward on the boys basketball team and caught for the baseball team.

This week’s photo

“Embattled High Street.” That’s the header on the caption of this photo of the Gordonsville street connecting Route 15 South and Route 231 (West Gordon Avenue) and running past Gordon-Barbour Elementary School. The caption notes that at this point on the street, the pavement is only 15 feet wide. The Department of Highways has offered to widen High Street from Baker Street to Route 15 on the condition the town provides right-of way and helps defray the cost of sidewalk and curbing. Despite the obvious benefits for those accessing the school on the road, not to mention improving the road for regular vehicular traffic, the town is having difficulty obtaining right of way for the project, which is estimated to cost $225,000 and is tentatively scheduled for bid next month.

—Jeff Poole