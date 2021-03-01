It happened but not recently: Feb. 25, 1971

The front page of the Feb. 25, 1971, Orange County Review reported the swearing in of new Orange County Commonwealth Attorney A. Plunket Beirne, who replaces S. Page Higginbotham who resigned after 28 years in the post. Higginbotham thanked the county for the privilege of serving since first elected in 1943 and plans to devote more time to his private law practice. Beirne was sworn in by the Hon. Harold Purcell. In other front page news, Piedmont Research Station Superintendent George Jones reports another .97” of rain, bringing February’s rainfall total to 4.35.” The average February rainfall is 2.78.” Speaking of excess water, Orange Town Manager Howard Knoell reported to town council that of the 10.5 million gallons pumped from the water treatment plant this month, only 8 million gallons were billed to customers. The 2.5 million gallon disparity was attributed to “unmetered leakage” within the town’s distribution system until “town water sleuths discovered a major leak in the old trunk line that serves Woodberry Forest School.” Meanwhile, the town council discussed seven properties in town some considered “eyesores” and discussed possible remedies including “pictorial coverage in the Orange Review” to draw attention to the problem. Others suggested a town clean-up week with a cash prize for the property showing the most improvement. Ultimately, the council agreed to send letters to the property owners in question. The Orange County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet at Lake of the Woods with 225 in attendance. In Gordonsville, the town planning commission held a public hearing on an application from H.B. Sedwick to construct an apartment complex on High Street behind the Main Street business district. The proposal was met with public support and recommended favorably by the commission. Adjacent to that story appeared an ad from Clore’s announcing a special on the Panasoic “Silvertone” AC/battery-operated cassette recorder with built-in AM/FM radio, microphone and stand for $89.95. Another interesting advertisement promoted The Knox “Mealmaster” at Dulin’s Furniture. The industrial-looking stove featured firebox brick lining, duplex style grates for coal or wood, an insulated front and utility drawer and a choice between “Copperton” or “Avacoda” coloring. A delegation of local leaders traveled to Richmond meet with transportation officials to discuss Phase II of the Route 15 four-lane highway project. The next phase is expected to cost $1.5 million and will be advertised next year and completed in 1973, representing an improvement over earlier expectations. This week’s photo highlights the Orange County High School Future Farmers of America, celebrating National FFA Week. There are 88 students in FFA at OCHS. Pictured are three of those students, Roger Smith, Andrew Moyers and Darrell Heiston with welding instructor David Guzy.