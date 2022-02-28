It happened, but not recently: Feb. 24, 1972

The front page of the Feb. 24, 1972, Orange County Review shows a historic home in Somerset engulfed in smoke. “Flames ripped through the attic and second floor yesterday of an old Somerset area dwelling which dates back to 1860,” the caption reads. The nine-room home is located on Hampstead Farm. Barboursville and Orange volunteer fire companies responded and battled the blaze for hours before the home was declared safe. Farm owner Bill Speiden is pictured amid the fire running to assist the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company that arrived in its new engine.

BoS laments Orange tag taxation

After the Town of Orange quickly decided to increase its town tag fee from $5 to $10, county officials were lamenting the loss of $7,000 in tax revenue that will now be heading into the town’s coffers. (State law caps the amount at $10. Previously, the town had collected $5 and the county had collected $5 for each licensed vehicle in town). Madison District Supervisor Elbert Brown had a clever approach, since he found fault with the Review’s accounts of the town’s action and implications. “I think we should put a tax on reporters,” he said at this week’s board meeting. Meanwhile, Barbour District Supervisor E.C. Hooper inquired about requiring business licenses and proposed to tax local realtors, which drew a rebuttal from commissioner of revenue, Joe Samuels. The board generally agreed the revenue loss will need to be offset, but will wait until after county treasurer W.E. Bartley has submitted a tentative county budget. Town council member W.B. Early defended the town’s action, citing the town’s $250,000 bond to pay off, plus a number of streets that need repairs. “School buses and county residents use town-maintained streets without any compensation for wear and tear,” he justified, also citing the residual benefit of county schools using the town’s lower-negotiated electricity rate. “I’m quite sure if the board of supervisors examines all the elements of this situation and remembers what we did on the electric rate it will be more sympathetic to our auto tag action.”

Planning for solid waste disposal

With a July 1, 1973, deadline looming for solid waste disposal plans, the board of supervisors recently visited a “model sanitary landfill operation in Mecklenberg County.” There, about 150 large collection boxes are scattered around the county that are emptied by a truck that logs 180 miles per day. Waste is transported to a central location where it is deposited in a trench some 20 feet deep and more than 25 feet wide. Waste is covered with fill as soon as it’s dumped. In 13 months of operation, about 150 linear feet of trench has been filled and Mecklenberg is described as having a population about double that of Orange County.

Fish study planned for VEPCO lake

“Where will the fish gather in Lake Anna when it’s time to eat?” That’s the question a news item asks in this week’s issue. Apparently, a team of biologists will try to make that determination between now and 1976, when the 13,000-acre lake is filled. The studies will cost more than $176,000 and are being funded by Virginia Electric and Power Company (VEPCO). The study’s formal objective is “to evaluate the biological, chemical and physical effects of the discharge from VEPCO’s North Anna Power Station on Lake Anna,” the paper reports. “In other words, they want to find out if the plant produces any changes in the lake.”

This week’s photo

Richard Osborne, left, and Robert Jackson, right, were crowned state wrestling champions last week at the Group AA State Meet in Marion. The two became the Hornets’ sixth and seventh state champions since a wrestling program was initiated at the high school in 1961-62. They are pictured with first-year Hornet coach John Pegues. Osborne (138 lbs.) had won 13 straight matches heading into the state meet and continued his winning streak. Jackson (132 lbs.) had dropped only two matches all season and avenged one of those at Saturday’s state tournament. As the full complement of the Hornet contingent, Jackson and Osborne provided OCHS a seventh-place team finish at the state meet among more than two dozen teams competing. Glenvar won the team title, with Culpeper runner up for the second straight year.