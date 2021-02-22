It happened, but not recently: Feb. 18, 1971

The big news in the Feb. 18, 1971 Orange Review continues to be the proposed Route 15 throughway in Orange. Dozens of Orange residents attend a town council meeting where the main topic on the agenda is the proposed Route 15 expressway connecting Caroline Street and Madison Road. Council members claim that relieving congestion on Main Street would stimulate local business—a key selling point of the project. Few citizens offer comments, but one who spoke expressed concern that the proposed route would eliminate his mother’s home, forcing her to find a new place to live. Mayor R.L Morin said one of the benefits of the project could be a new town housing authority. Inside this week’s Review, an ad for Early’s Car Wash next to the Silk Mill) asks readers, “Did you know that the price of gas is higher in Orange than in most of the areas around us! We think this is wrong and have done something about it.” They reduced prices 3 cents to $0.339 for regular and $0.379 per gallon for high-test. A car wash is $1.50, or $1 with a 10-gallon fill-up or $0.75 for a 15-gallon fill-up. Mrs. Goodman’s fourth-graders at Lightfoot Elementary visited residents of the Orange County Nursing home, delivering handmade Valentine cards to residents. This week’s photo features the “All-A” students at Orange County High School through the first half of the 1970-71 school year. Pictured, front row, left to right, are: May Crenshaw, Cassandra Jones, Brenda Garton, Corinne Waugh and Connie Coleman. Back row: Leslie Marburger, Saundra Carter, Patricia Taylor, Carlene May and Susan Palmer. The lone boy who met the All-A qualification was out sick the day the photo was taken. Others who were honored, but not pictured, included Mimi Harrison and Nancy Martin.