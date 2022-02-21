It happened, but not recently: Feb. 17, 1972

The Orange Town Council meeting Monday provided plenty of fodder for the front page of the Feb. 17, 1972, Orange County Review. In a top story, the Review reports on the semi-dramatic, last-minute council decision to suddenly double the town’s vehicle tag fee. “As Mayor Robert L. Morin raised his gavel to adjourn Monday’s Orange Council meeting, town manager Ed Lax offered a proposition that drew the immediate attention of the councilmen and spectators alike,” the paper reports. Lax suggested the town hike its auto tag fee from $5 to $10 to defray the costs of proposed capital outlay programs facing the town. Council voted to impose the new rate, which is capped at $10, per state code, meaning town residents will no longer pay $5 to the town and another $5 to the county, but the entire $10 to the town. It’s expected to add $7,000 to the town’s treasury, a fact not lost on the county. “A county official said yesterday the Town of Orange action presents a small problem to the board of supervisors…with the alternative of accepting the loss of town revenue or imposing a full $10 rate on all county autos.”

More front-page news

In other town council news, looking for a low-cost solution to create an efficient means of cleaning town streets—the town currently uses a water tank towed by a farm tractor—Lax proposed having the town’s public works crew create its own street cleaner for less than $2,000. His plan would put an existing water tank on a 1951 model town truck and purchase a $1,400 pump. Council unanimously approved. Meanwhile, town attorney U.P. Joyner reported that 20 parcels needed for the downtown expressway project have been acquired, with seven remaining to resolve, though three only require minor easements. Four parcels continue to be contested. Other council news includes a brief discussion of the town’s upcoming 100th anniversary of its incorporation, which will occur June 3, 1972.

"Seven Eleven" store locates in Orange

This week’s issue reports a corporate official confirming that the convenience store chain will establish a store in Orange at the corner of Byrd Street and East Main Street on the former lot of Miss Mamie Lee that was sold at auction last year. The size of the store will be 2,400 square feet. The paper reports the Texas-based company has approximately 4,200 stores in the U.S., Canada and England, with about 600 stores in Virginia, including two in Culpeper. “Hours will be from seven to eleven, seven days a week,” the paper reports.

Wet weather

February continues to be warm and wet, according to weather reported by the Route 15 research station. More than two inches of rain fell Sunday, bringing February’s total to 3.18 inches, well above the 2.31-inch annual average. Temperatures have been in the mid-50s, climbing as high as 64 yesterday.

Belleview Ave. one way?

The Orange Town Council again considered making Belleview Avenue a one-way street as citizens continue to complain about traffic congestion on the street. The council considered either restricting parking or modifying traffic to make Belleview Avenue one way.

New library items

The Orange County Public Library announces it has added a number of new record collections for children, mostly from Walt Disney Studios, including: The Prince and the Pauper, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, The Stories of Hans Christian Anderson, Just So Stories, as well as Peter Rabbit, Goldilocks and other great tales.

This week’s photo

Pictured is the old Lerner Building on Main Street in Orange, more recently used as the Western Auto Store, but currently under remodeling by Orange Realty Co. “Plans call for the structure to be brought down to a two-story level to be more in keeping with its surroundings,” the paper reports. “It will also be moved back, making Main Street wider from the corner to the railroad. The next step will be the elimination of the old Quisenberry building next door, purchased from the Perry estate. It is one of the few structures that survived the 1907 fire.”