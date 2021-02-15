It happened, but not recently: Feb. 11, 1971

The front page of the Feb. 11, 1971, Orange County Review was filled with all kinds of interesting news. A flu epidemic struck county schools, prompting school administrators to seek guidance from the county health department. According to a report, more than 200 students were absent at Orange County High School, Tuesday, a figure that rose to more than 260 by Wednesday. Of the county’s 3,300 students, more than 600 across all the county schools were reported absent. Classes were expected to continue as scheduled through the balance of the week. Speaking of schools, the top photo on the page shows the Orange County Board of Supervisors touring the new Orange County Schools’ central office and school board meeting room. School administration had shared space with social services on Madison Road before moving to its new headquarters near Orange County High School. Meanwhile, social services superintendent Ruth Potts appeared before the supervisors to request an additional $90,000 to operate the department through the end of the fiscal year, June 30. The board originally had budgeted $312,308, but Potts pointed to increased caseloads and the upcoming food stamp program scheduled to launch next month. The board voted 3-1 to approve the additional funds, but lamented their dissatisfaction with state code that limits their ability to control local social services budgets. C&P Telephone Co. manager Lindsay Tucker reported Orange is lagging behind other local exchanges in the rate of new telephone connections. Orange is the only local exchange (compared to Unionville, Gordonsville, Louisa and Mineral) that had fewer new phone connections in 1970 than it did in 1967. Unionville and Gordonsville exchanges increased exponentially during that same period. Inside this week’s issue, local businesses are promoting both Washington’s birthday sales or Valentine’s Day presents in advance of the upcoming holidays. This week’s photo is Orange Boy Scout Troop 111, which celebrated National Boy Scout Month by attending Nazareth Baptist Church as a group earlier in the week. Joe Coleman (back row, left), Isaiah Coleman and Hunter Tibbs (right) are Scout leaders.