It happened, but not recently: Feb. 10, 1972

The top headline on the front page of the Feb. 10, 1972, Orange County Review announces, “County School Bd. Seeks New Vocational Program.” The school board announced it hopes to receive a $50,000 federal grant and that the county has been selected as a “desired location for a vocational program.” The program will include subjects not taught at the Piedmont Vocational School on Route 15 and will consist of studies such as nursing, food service, carpenter and masonry helpers, and programs related to nursing homes, hospitals and medical facilities. “The need has always been here, but the space and the money have been missing,” Superintendent Renfro Manning said.

Other front-page news

Cold and cloudy is the weather forecast for the coming week, apparently based on the flocks of snowbirds seen in the area earlier. Citing lingering grosbeaks, the Review notes, “everyone knows they would be heading south if snow was scheduled.” The Orange Kiwanis have been recognized for their Project Pride junk car clean-up effort. The Kiwanis Club Capital District honored the local group with a second-place award at its mid-winter conference last week. Only two clubs were recognized among all clubs in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Board moves to add light to Selma intersection

At the request of the Orange Town Council, the board of supervisors agreed this week to ask VEPCO to install a light pole at the intersection of Route 20 and Selma Road. Council often has discussed the need for nocturnal illumination at the intersection, the paper reports.

Reassessment 1972

The Orange County Board of Assessors has completed appraisal of all the land in the county as required by the code of Virginia and has announced the hearing schedule for those who dispute the findings of those appraisals. A large legal notice inside this week’s issue illustrates the times and dates of hearings before the board of assessors in the Orange County Courthouse. A news story on the subject reports that the reassessment’s effect on overall property values will be calculated by “electronic processing equipment” at Acme Visible Records in Crozet and will be forwarded to the county after the public hearings.

State corn title

Mark Mummau, of Somerset, was recognized last week as Virginia’s top young farmer in corn production at the annual convention of Young Farmers of Virginia in Roanoke. He produced 266 bushels of corn per acre with a profit of $233.47. His yield is the highest ever recorded in the contest.

Manure problem solved

A story inside this week’s issue features the solution True Blue farmers W.A. and Donnie Taylor developed with local and state conservation staff to mitigate manure disposal for their dairy herd. Facing increased manure and potential run-off challenges, the Taylors worked with conservation agencies to construct an “underground storage pit and liquid handling of the manure.” Ultimately, a 10 x 30-foot concrete pit was constructed to store manure and the wash water from the Taylor’s milking parlor for 60 to 80 days. The top of the tank was constructed to allow for direct pushing into a spreader when weather permitted its application to the ground. It is the first pit in the area completed with new Rural Environmental Assistance Program funds through the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.

County dump to charge for some solid waste

On the topic of waste disposal, another item in this week’s issue notes the board of supervisors will soon begin charging for the disposal of certain items at the county dump. Items facing charges include: industrial waste, trees, lumber, bricks, concrete chunks and other construction materials. Rates are expected to be $1 for a pick-up load and $3 for a 1 1/2 –ton truck load.

This week’s photo

The Orange County Moose Lodge (#2198) officially opened its new hall Jan. 29 with a dance for members and friends. More than 250 people attended the event—which culminated a two-year effort by the club. The 50 x 100-foot masonry building is located on 10 acres in the Madison Run area. Lodge members did much of the work on the building. Three photos appeared in this week’s issue, including interior and exterior shots, as well as this one of lodge members Bev Williams, Johnny Corbin, Bob Langford and Fred Melton. The caption accompanying the photo spread notes the lodge plans future improvements of the buildings and grounds, including a horse show ring and a swimming pool.

