It happened, but not recently: Dec. 9, 1971

A record crowd thronged the streets of downtown Orange for the 15th annual Orange Retail Merchants Christmas Parade, the front page of the Dec. 9, 1971, Orange County Review reports. Not only did this year’s event include the most entries, organizers believe it drew the largest audience.
School accreditation
In other front-page news, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools met last week and announced accreditation for Gordon-Barbour, Lightfoot, Unionville and Orange elementary schools. Meanwhile, Germanna Community College has been granted the status of “Candidate for Accreditation,” and is on schedule in meeting accreditation benchmarks for the association.
Other front-page news
The countywide property reappraisal program is expected to continue into 1972. Thus far, Town of Gordonsville values have increased approximately 6.5%, but the paper offers no similar comparisons for the Town of Orange or properties in the county. Two Louisa County brothers are in jail after stealing a 1967 Corvair from a home on Mimosa Lane in Orange. The car was spotted nearly a week later near a pond in Gordonsville where it had been stripped for parts.
Hornets start season 1-0
The 1971-72 boys basketball season is off to a good start with a 70-63 season-opening win over Patrick Henry. Hornet Tom Wright scored 24 in the Orange opener, with Wic Fox adding 13 and Frank Francis and Mike Johnson each scoring 11.
Discouraging discussions
The High Street improvement program in Gordonsville may be in doubt as the town’s discussions with affected property owners have been “discouraging.” Mayor L.L. Coiner said the town may have to ask the highway department to “forget about the job for the time being.” There are 21 parcels that are expected to be affected.
Holiday baskets
Traditionally, the Kings Daughters group assembles and provides Christmas baskets to families in need throughout the community. However, as the group is committed this year to the Orange County Mental Health Program, it will not be able to assemble and deliver the baskets. Instead, the Orange Goodwill Health Club and the local Cosmopolitan Club will provide baskets for as many families in need as possible.
Holiday shopping
Altman’s furniture in Orange has a variety of ads in this week’s issue with various kitchen-related Christmas gift ideas. The cake keeper and tray (with color choices including avocado, harvest and poppy) keeps cakes from drying out and staying fresher longer ($4.88). A 2 ½ quart whistling tea kettle (same color choices) is offered for $4.95 and the bun warmer (same colors, but also available in polished aluminum), restores “just baked” flavor and freshness to buns and rolls, and crisps crackers and cereal too for $4.95.
Scouts plant trees
This week’s photo shows local Boy Scouts who have helped with a tree planting project in the Town of Orange parking lot between Main Street and the A&P Food Store. The trees were provided by Bill Hager and Johnny Faulconer with assistance from Joseph Y. Rowe. Four Seasons Nursery of Orange donated the planting and Boy Scouts from Troops 111 and 14 helped clean out planting beds that had originally boxed in utility poles. Pictured are three of the Scouts—Tyrone Turner, Chris Johnson and Dean Palmer—with Mrs. William Formwalt of Four Seasons Nursery.