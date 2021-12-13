It happened, but not recently: Dec. 9, 1971

Discouraging discussions

The High Street improvement program in Gordonsville may be in doubt as the town’s discussions with affected property owners have been “discouraging.” Mayor L.L. Coiner said the town may have to ask the highway department to “forget about the job for the time being.” There are 21 parcels that are expected to be affected.

Holiday baskets

Traditionally, the Kings Daughters group assembles and provides Christmas baskets to families in need throughout the community. However, as the group is committed this year to the Orange County Mental Health Program, it will not be able to assemble and deliver the baskets. Instead, the Orange Goodwill Health Club and the local Cosmopolitan Club will provide baskets for as many families in need as possible.

Holiday shopping