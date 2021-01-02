It happened, but not recently: Dec. 31, 1970

It’s the last issue of 1970, and the Dec. 31 issue of the Review has a front-page photo and story on prisoner of war and Unionville Air Force Major Normal Wells Jr. Wells, 37, has been a prisoner of war for more than four years after his plane was shot down in August 1966 in North Vietnam. His family heard a tape recorded message of the 18-year Air Force veteran. His wife and five children will be permitted to send him a package, including this week’s front-page photo, in January. They have not seen one another for more than four years. In what is traditionally a slow news week, the Review has used the final issue of 1970 to recap some of the year’s top stories—and there were quite a few worth remembering. Just last week, a dual-laned Route 15 opened, and earlier in the fall, both Germanna Community College and the Orange County Nursing Home opened to the public. The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a new school in Orange that will become Prospect Heights and local Chamber of Commerce representatives helped broker a labor deal at Virginia Metal Products following a lengthy work stoppage at the county’s largest employer. The county works with the Rapidan Service Authority to run a water line between Orange and Gordonsville along Route 15 and the defunct Kentucky Flooring Company got new life as the Orange Wood Products Company. A number of new stores and banks opened in the county amid a flurry of construction and building activity as the school system constructed not only tennis courts at the high school but also a new school board office. New hangars were constructed at the Orange County Airport and new sanctuaries built for Orange Presbyterian and Gordonsville Baptist churches. Meanwhile, the Town of Gordonsville celebrated its 100th anniversary in what generally was viewed as a good year for Orange County. This week’s photo presents a less optimistic picture, however. The paper notes that time is running out to save the old Chesapeake & Ohio train station in town (behind modern-day town hall). The depot, would require an average investment of $4,220 per year for the next 10 years to restore and properly maintain the 1904 structure, experts suggest. The railroad has determined there is not enough freight, nor passenger traffic to warrant maintaining the depot. As the paper notes, only four passenger trains pass through town daily, with an average of 16 freight trains per day. The paper notes that improvements to diesel engines, larger train cars and longer trains allow the railroad to haul more freight over larger stretches of rail with fewer stops.