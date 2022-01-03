It happened, but not recently: Dec. 30, 1971

The front page of the Dec. 30, 1971, Orange County Review is filled with good news as the year winds to a close. “Cash registers ring to rack up sensational holiday sales here” trumpets the success of local merchants during the holiday shopping season. The paper attributes some of that success to Christmas club checks being distributed earlier than usual from local banks, and people beginning their holiday shopping earlier while the price freeze was in effect. Altman Furniture, in particular, attributed their brisk sales to the popularity of color television sets and stereos, as well as pre-holiday sales promotions.
Raccoon Ford footbridge due for repairs
Other positive local front-page news include the local 4-H Clubs earning first place in the state for safety programs, the home of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Cogar in the Hillcrest Subdivision was awarded first place in the Orange Lions Club’s annual outdoor decoration contest and the Virginia Department of Highways announcing the old Raccoon Ford footbridge not only will remain over the Rapidan River, but is in line for repair. The swinging span footbridge, which links Raccoon Ford on Route 617 in Culpeper County to Route 611 in Orange County on the opposite side of the river, is approximately 200 feet long, four feet wide and swings on suspension cables 30 feet above the river. Highway department officials lament that in addition to the maintenance costs associated with the bridge, there is additional expense cleaning up after the beer drinkers who use the pull-off spot near the bridge as a loitering spot.
A tropical vacation or cash?
Mrs. S.T. Hudson of Unionville, an employee of the Locust Grove Post Office, won a trip for two to the Caribbean or $350 in cash in a promotion campaign sponsored by a bank in the Greenbrier Shopping Center in Fredericksburg. Mrs. Hudson, who said she’d never “won anything but a coffee pot,” opted for the money instead of the trip, citing that she doesn’t care to fly. She said she and her husband hoped to drive to Florida instead.
Germanna course variety
Ethics, philosophy, Shakespeare and yarn crafts
Germanna Community College announces its community service courses for the winter quarter, including: modern mathematics for parents, soil science and fertilizers, introduction to Shakespeare, computer programming, ceramic art, ethics, first aid II, yarn crafts, human relations training, introduction to philosophy, and air conditioning and heating, among others.
“Party buys”
Safeway is prepared for local New Year’s Eve “party buys” with pretzels (three 10-ounce packages for $1), Vienna sausages (four four-ounce cans for $1), dips (three eight-ounce bowls for $1) and three packs of 180-count napkins for $1. Also, egg nog is $0.79 for a one-quart container, and a three-pound canned ham is $2.89. Just below the “party buy” block in the ad, another block notes Alka-Seltzer “for upset stomachs” is $0.57 for 25 tablets.
End of an era
This week’s photo features Mr. and Mrs. John Faudree, standing before the Grassland Store that Mr. Faudree opened for business Nov. 20, 1912. Now 84, Mr. Faudree has elected to retire and “take it easy,” the Review reports. He announces he’s disposing of his merchandise and going out of business as of Jan. 1, 1972. Grassland Store also served as a fourth-class post office from 1919 to 1969 with both Mr. and Mrs. Faudree serving as postmasters. The old narrow gauge Virginia Central Railroad roadbed once ran within a step of the store and it was possible for a mail bag to be neatly tossed from a moving car to land at the front door, the caption notes.