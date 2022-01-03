It happened, but not recently: Dec. 30, 1971

The front page of the Dec. 30, 1971, Orange County Review is filled with good news as the year winds to a close. “Cash registers ring to rack up sensational holiday sales here” trumpets the success of local merchants during the holiday shopping season. The paper attributes some of that success to Christmas club checks being distributed earlier than usual from local banks, and people beginning their holiday shopping earlier while the price freeze was in effect. Altman Furniture, in particular, attributed their brisk sales to the popularity of color television sets and stereos, as well as pre-holiday sales promotions.

Other positive local front-page news include the local 4-H Clubs earning first place in the state for safety programs, the home of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Cogar in the Hillcrest Subdivision was awarded first place in the Orange Lions Club’s annual outdoor decoration contest and the Virginia Department of Highways announcing the old Raccoon Ford footbridge not only will remain over the Rapidan River, but is in line for repair. The swinging span footbridge, which links Raccoon Ford on Route 617 in Culpeper County to Route 611 in Orange County on the opposite side of the river, is approximately 200 feet long, four feet wide and swings on suspension cables 30 feet above the river. Highway department officials lament that in addition to the maintenance costs associated with the bridge, there is additional expense cleaning up after the beer drinkers who use the pull-off spot near the bridge as a loitering spot.