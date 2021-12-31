It happened, but not recently: Dec. 23, 1971

It’s the week of Christmas and a Christmas tree graphic in florid script at the top of the front page of the Dec. 23, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review announces “The staff of the Orange Review wishes you a very Merry Christmas.” Keeping with the holiday theme, the paper reports the Orange Rotary Club will hold its traditional carol singing around the lighted tree in the courthouse yard on Christmas Eve. The public is invited to this 40-year-old holiday tradition.
Not a white Christmas, but a bright one?
In other front-page news, it’s been “clear and cold” as temperatures dove from a high of 74 last Friday to 37 by Sunday. It’s not looking like it will be a white Christmas—or even a wet one—as only 1.44 inches of rainfall have fallen so far this month, well below the 3.06-inch average at the Piedmont Research Station. Meanwhile, the Orange Lions Club is offering prizes of $25, $15 and $10 for the best outdoor lighting and holiday decorations.
A banking first
First Virginia Bank announces it will open Friday, Jan. 7, and in a banking first for Orange, said it will be open Saturday, Jan. 8. The bank is located in temporary quarters on Belleview Avenue and features a four-person staff.
Expressway target affected
The Town of Orange had set a Jan. 1, 1972, deadline to acquire the necessary parcels to facilitate the downtown expressway project. However, that deadline is in jeopardy, the Review reports, as town officials are waiting on the Virginia Department of Transportation to determine how much land it will need for the project on six of the affected parcels to be acquired.
Unpolluted Christmas
Inside this week’s issue is an item titled “Unpolluted Christmas” and notes, “Instead of gifts that pollute, environmentalists are giving gifts that either improve the environment or at least don’t despoil it. That’s because millions of Americans are newly concerned with ecology. Ecology fans don’t wrap their gifts…” and the item encourages using bandanas, cloth napkins or newspapers for wrapping instead—all materials that can either be used again or recycled.
Holiday wishes from local advertisers
While there are a number of “traditional” advertisements in this week’s issue promoting holiday gifts and specials, most of the ads in the Review offer holiday wishes from area businesses. In this weeks’ issue more than 70 ads wish Review readers “Merry Christmas” and “Peace on Earth” among other familiar holiday messages.
Main Street Gordonsville landscape
This week’s photo on Main Street in Gordonsville shows the site of the future National Bank and Trust. The pile of rubble is the former Jimmy Preddy Esso service station. National Bank purchased the site and the adjacent Kay’s Variety Store with the intention of constructing a new bank, which it hopes to have operational by mid-1973. At the rear is the C & O Railroad station and at left is the town hall.