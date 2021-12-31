It happened, but not recently: Dec. 23, 1971

It’s the week of Christmas and a Christmas tree graphic in florid script at the top of the front page of the Dec. 23, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review announces “The staff of the Orange Review wishes you a very Merry Christmas.” Keeping with the holiday theme, the paper reports the Orange Rotary Club will hold its traditional carol singing around the lighted tree in the courthouse yard on Christmas Eve. The public is invited to this 40-year-old holiday tradition.

Not a white Christmas, but a bright one?

In other front-page news, it’s been “clear and cold” as temperatures dove from a high of 74 last Friday to 37 by Sunday. It’s not looking like it will be a white Christmas—or even a wet one—as only 1.44 inches of rainfall have fallen so far this month, well below the 3.06-inch average at the Piedmont Research Station. Meanwhile, the Orange Lions Club is offering prizes of $25, $15 and $10 for the best outdoor lighting and holiday decorations.

A banking first

First Virginia Bank announces it will open Friday, Jan. 7, and in a banking first for Orange, said it will be open Saturday, Jan. 8. The bank is located in temporary quarters on Belleview Avenue and features a four-person staff.