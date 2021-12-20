It happened, but not recently: Dec. 16, 1971

Inside this week’s issue, it’s clear the Christmas season is approaching. One story inside the paper warns about the dangers of bringing live trees into the home and the associated safety measures necessary to keep trees from becoming dangerous fire hazards. A nearby story touts “Plastic spells safety in Christmas toys” by providing safety and durability while reducing sharp edges and corners. Other indicators of the pending holiday season are the countless numbers of advertisements offering a range of holiday service, products and gifts—from tractors and automobiles, from gun racks to bed spreads, from recliners and stereos, to coffee makers, electric knives and clock radios, poinsettias and perms. Orange furniture Co. is offering a free five-pound fruitcake with any purchase of $49.95 or more.