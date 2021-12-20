It happened, but not recently: Dec. 16, 1971

It may be getting close to Christmas, but local boards are busy with county business as 1971 nears its end. According to the Dec. 16, 1971, front page of the Review, the Orange County School Board voted this week to retain the name “Prospect Heights” while adding “Middle School” to the new building complex which will house the county’s sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students next fall. The current Prospect Heights Intermediate School only accommodates sixth-grade students and originally was known as Prospect Heights Elementary School. All county seventh-graders are attending classes in the old buildings on Belleview Avenue called the Orange Intermediate School.
Mental health, airport funding
In other county business, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has voted to pay off a Chamber of Commerce loan of $13,531.31 for construction of airport hangar space for 10 airplanes. The county agreed to pay off the loan following an earlier decision not to budget funds for general airport operation. Now, hangar lease payments will be diverted to the airport’s operating account. The hangars cost approximately $65,000 to construct in 1970. In other county spending, the board agreed Tuesday to allocate $3,500 in 1972 for the local mental health clinic—provided by a private and volunteer group of citizens. The group works with the state hospital board and operates a local outpatient clinic to advise, counsel and treat area citizens.
Chamber announces board
Back to Chamber business, the Chamber announced Tuesday that John L. Stanley, owner and operator of the Arthur E. Sims Agency, was named president for 1972. Other officers include: H.B. Sedwick as vice-president, Ben F. Thomas as treasurer and Lacy T. Wright as secretary.
Free fruitcake!
Inside this week’s issue, it’s clear the Christmas season is approaching. One story inside the paper warns about the dangers of bringing live trees into the home and the associated safety measures necessary to keep trees from becoming dangerous fire hazards. A nearby story touts “Plastic spells safety in Christmas toys” by providing safety and durability while reducing sharp edges and corners. Other indicators of the pending holiday season are the countless numbers of advertisements offering a range of holiday service, products and gifts—from tractors and automobiles, from gun racks to bed spreads, from recliners and stereos, to coffee makers, electric knives and clock radios, poinsettias and perms. Orange furniture Co. is offering a free five-pound fruitcake with any purchase of $49.95 or more.
“The Messiah” and more
In other holiday news, the Orange Baptist Church chancel choir will be performing the Christmas portion of Handel’s “The Messiah” and this week’s paper reports any number of church and club holiday programs, services, meals and charity efforts. One such effort struggling to get much traction is the Jaycees’ candy sale to benefit their Toys for Tots campaign. A headline in this week’s paper reports “Jaycees Still Have Lots of Candy.”
Warm holiday wishes
Two weeks before Christmas, the weather is “unseasonably” warm, with temperatures climbing to 67 Sunday with lows in the 40s. Still, according to research station superintendent George Jones, the warm days aren’t record-setting—just warm. In 1955, he said, it was 70 degrees on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, if it seems like it’s been dry, that’s because it has been. Only 1.16 inches of rainfall has been recorded in a month that averages 3.06 inches.
The Young Virginians
This weeks’ photo introduces “the new choir in town.” The Young Virginians, directed by Les Myers, compose a recently formed choral group and presented a Christmas program at the December meeting of the Woman’s Club of Orange. Front row, from left, are: Leigh Goddin, Terry Bentley, Tammy Yowell, Joy Estes, Kevin Carter and Tim Sanner. Second row: Donna Wayland, Gregory Carter, Blondell Paige, Emily Paige and Ronald Carter. Third row: Linda Gipson, Carolyn Robinson, Diane Dean, Eddie Carroll and John Robinson.