It happened, but not recently, Aug. 5, 1971

The front page of the Aug. 5, 1971, Orange County Review reported a tragic story of a fire on Main Street at the Western Auto Store. The fire was in the second floor loft and difficult to access, but Orange Volunteer firefighters cut a hole through the roof to direct water onto the flames. Damage to the building was extensive, but the firefighters were able to remove much of the merchandise. The paper reported that the owner of the building, Sam Duggins, planned to open as soon as possible, but “after working on clean-up operations over the weekend, died unexpectedly Monday evening.” Blue Bell officials flew into town earlier this week to consider modifications to their new Orange location. Company officials hope to initiate manufacturing operations by early fall. Daily “thundershowers” continue and July finished with 3.69 inches of rainfall. The steady rains have continued into August and been a welcome relief from the high temperatures. The paper announces the introduction of a mental health clinic at the health department every other Wednesday. It is being funded by the King’s Daughters and Sons for the first year, and patients may be referred by the schools, court, clergy, social services and local physicians. Inside this week’s issue, advertisements promote a Fedders 23,000 BTU “Super Saver” multi-room air conditioner for $339.95 at Altman Furniture. The unit is billed as “cooling an entire moderately-sized home.” The Madison Theatre on Main Street is showing “probably the most terrifying film you’ll ever see…” starring Vincent Price and Joseph Cotton in “The Abominable Dr. Phibes. G.A. Waugh Furniture Company has taken out a large ad with sale prices on dozens of items, noting it’s, “Our first independent sale since 1898. Why? Because we thought this would be a good time to give our customers a break!” Early’s Subaru Sales offers a photo in their ad of new 86-horsepower model Subarus being unloaded on their Madison Road lot (pictured). The currently have 19 new vehicles in stock. Those looking to park a new Subaru in a new driveway can read the C.R. Butler ad promoting “a modern attractive driveway can be yours with ready mixed concrete.” In local sports news, Orange County High School Coach Paul Sizemore is set to begin his 20th season at the helm of the Hornets’ football team. “Since fielding his first squad in 1952, he has rung up 18 straight winning seasons,” the paper reports. Five of those seasons have been undefeated campaigns, and two others were otherwise perfect except for a lone tie in each. His record since 1952 is 143-37-7. Elsewhere, Unionville Christian Church is planning to celebrate its 100th anniversary Aug. 15.