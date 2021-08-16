It happened, but not recently: Aug. 12, 1971

The county’s redistricting plan continues to be front-page news in the Aug. 12, 1971, issue of the Review. Justice department officials told the paper that they’ve set a Sept. 15 deadline for entering an objection to the Orange County plan. If the department hasn’t registered an objection by then, the plan will be considered acceptable. At issue among some opponents of the plan is the alleged disproportionate assignment of total population to the Spotswood District. In other front-page news, the Orange Town Council voted to float a $250,000 general obligation bond to acquire right-of-way for the Route 15 expressway through town. The deadline for obtaining right of way was established as Jan. 1, 1972. In what was billed as a “memorable event” the Orange County Soil Survey at last is complete. This has been an ongoing effort by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Virginia Agricultural Experiment Station and represents an investment of approximately $250,000 to classify the 65 different types of soil in the county, their properties, suggested uses and limitations. It is intended to have a 25-year economic life. “Every acre of land in the county was analyzed by three men working for six years,” the paper reported, noting the study becomes “instantly useful to farmers, road contractors, developers, sanitation officers.” With the conclusion of their season, local Babe Ruth baseball coaches, families and players have chartered three buses to John F. Kennedy Stadium to see the Washington Senators host the Oakland Athletics. Inside this week’s issue, a corrected ad notes that the proper price of a 1963 Ford Galaxie XL at Dick Weaver and Sons car dealership is $650 and not the “discount price of $6.50.” (The error seems to have been spotted after the incorrect ad had already printed on page B7. The correction appears on page A5.) Local officials and Blue Bell executives gathered for a photo-op at National Bank and Trust culminating the longstanding courtship of the apparel manufacturer. As a backdrop for the photo-op, Leggett’s department store created a display of Blue Bell merchandise, that prompted Blue Bell Division Manager Med Hoffman to say, “There are some Blue Bell items here I didn’t know about.” Blue Bell manufactures more than 10,000 different clothing items, the caption notes. This week’s photo is of the original Unionville Christian Church, which is preparing for its 100th anniversary Sunday. The original minister, the Rev. Elijah Perry, “walked the country over to raise $140 for the first church in 1871,” the paper reports. The original frame structure, above, was begun in 1899, but burned in 1969 and later replaced with the current brick edifice.