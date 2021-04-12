It happened, but not recently: April 8, 1971

The front page of the April 8, 1971, Orange County Review was filled with a range of news from the ongoing and popular local labor survey, to an unexpected snowfall, to a trial for a bank robber and even information about the Nixon administration. With the prospect of a major manufacturer coming to Orange, 530 area residents participated in the labor survey published in last week’s Review aimed at identifying potential employees for the as yet unnamed manufacturer. Meanwhile, U.S. Marshals were issuing more than two dozen local subpoenas to citizens who will testify in the upcoming bank robbery trail of Alfred Lisk Jr., a land salesman from Michigan who is charged with robbing the National Bank of Orange at gunpoint on the morning of Oct. 28, 1969. Lisk had been working as land salesman at Lake of the Woods at the time of the robbery. The alleged sum taken was $42,000. At the Piedmont Research Station, superintendent George Jones reported two and a half inches of snow, the most in April since four inches in 1959. Native son Capt. Aubrey Daniel, the chief military prosecutor in the case of Lt. William Calley Jr., has written a letter to President Richard Nixon and charged him with exerting political influence and damaging the military justice system by intervening in Calley’s case. Daniel’s work on the case resulted in a conviction of Calley for the killing of 22 Vietnamese civilians. The president ordered Calley removed from the stockade while he had top military officials review the verdict issued by a panel of military combat veterans and officials. After introducing the mysterious new “Subaru” last week, Early’s auto sales is advertising the new imports that get 30 miles to the gallon for as low as $1,969.40 (complete), including front-wheel drive, reclining seat, bumper guards, white wall tires and seat belts. As for automobile ads, Don Mann Volkswagen in Charlottesville likens the unusual new Beetle to another “ridiculous gimmick” that initially seemed unlikely to catch on amid more traditional sensibility—the television. A rather grim ad from State Farm Insurance agent notes, “Inflation hasn’t changed the price of ashes,” encouraging homeowners to make sure their homes are insured for current value. The Madison Theatre on Main Street is showing Walt Disney’s “The Aristocats” in a series of weekend shows, calling it “A purr-fectly wonderful new cartoon feature.” With Easter just around the corner, the Orange Safeway is selling shank half hams at $0.55 per pound and includes a helpful baking chart based on the size and type of ham. This week’s photo illustrates the Project Pride town clean-up assignments enlisting local volunteers to help spruce up Orange. Town officials are supplying burlap bags and trash collection vehicles throughout the designated areas. As listed at right, the Kiwanis, VFW, Lions Club, Jr. Women’s Club, Jaycees, Retail Merchants’ Association, Rotary Club, Community Action, Dolley Madison Garden Club, Kiwanis Key Club, Women’s Club, American Legion, Orange Garden Club and Chamber of Commerce are all scheduled to participate.