It happened, but not recently: April 29, 1971

“Jury finds bank robber guilty; evidence reveals murder plot” was the top headline in the April 29, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review. The jury found Alfred H. Lisk Jr. guilty of the Oct. 28, 1969, armed robbery of the National Bank of Orange. The Review reported the two-day trial with more than 25 witnesses revealed a “Hollywood-type plot to murder a key witness in the case.” Lisk was working as a salesman for the Virginia Wildlife Clubs, Inc. at the time of the robbery and living at Lake of the Woods where he was selling lots. Two key witnesses in the case were “two professional hoodlums” from Michigan, where Lisk had been living, who told the court Lisk had offered them $5,000 “to take care of a barber in Orange.” The barber was Roy McAlexander (pictured) who was walking behind the bank on the morning of the robbery and saw a man carrying a brown bag while coming from the direction of the bank. That man turned out to be Lisk and the bag he was carrying contained $42,000 of the bank’s money. The witnesses, who traveled from Flint, Mich., said they aborted their mission after arriving in Culpeper and Lisk had failed to produce the $5,000. They then tipped off the FBI, which tapped a phone call between the would-be thugs and Lisk. Another key witness, also from Flint, had been a fellow cellmate of Lisk’s and testified he had bragged about robbing a bank in Orange. In other front-page news this week, a small story reports the National Park Service has purchased historic “Ellwood,” known as the Lacy House during the Civil War, for $159,000. During the Wilderness campaign, the house served as Union headquarters and the paper noted that LaFayette had visited there in 1824 and the onsite cemetery contained the remains of Gen. Stonewall Jackson’s amputated arm. Park superintendent Dixon B. Freeland described the transaction as, “one of the most significant properties to come to us in a long time.” Elsewhere, the local DMV agent reported she had collected $171,743 in revenue for 6,479 license plates issued through April 1971, up nearly $10,000 over the year prior. One of the nation’s top experts on carnival glass will be a special guest at the East Orange Ruritan Club in the coming weeks to its antique show and sale. Interviews are underway for the new (still unnamed) major manufacturer slated for the Sedwick Building at the end of Mason Street in Orange.