It happened, but not recently: April 22, 1971

The workforce survey gauging local interest in potential employees for a major manufacturer wasn’t the only survey underway locally 50 years ago. According to the front page of the April 22, 1971, Orange County Review, the Retail Merchants Association and Orange County Chamber of Commerce were planning to poll citizens in Orange about their shopping practices. The survey originated after town planning commission members expressed concerns about empty storefronts in Orange and wanted to determine where local residents were shopping and what the town might to do to attract more shoppers to local stores. The town plans to dispatch more than 20 high school students to canvass more than 700 homes in town with the questionnaire. The Review announced it will publish the survey in advance of the May 15 date. At the same time, a story (and accompanying graphic) on the front page illustrate the rising volume of local sales tax revenue to the county. According to county treasurer Eugene Bartley, since its imposition in 1966 through the coming 1971-72 fiscal year, state sales and use taxes have increased more than 100% from $231,504 in June 1967, to an estimated $473,000 for June 1972. Current retail spending will be an estimated $21,500,000 in the coming fiscal year, he reported. Inside this week’s paper, a photograph shows the positioning of the steeple on the new Orange Presbyterian Church addition. Meanwhile, across the street at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, an advertisement announces a new Weight Watchers group is meeting in the church’s parish hall, touting, “some talking, some listening and a program that works.” Out at Lake Orange, new boat slips have been added and restroom facilities are under construction, and the concession stand is being expanded. Shady Grove Baptist Church is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a week of special services. This week’s photo is an advertisement for the upcoming Gordonsville Town Council election. The town will hold an election May 4 for mayor and six council members. While incumbent mayor L.L. Coiner is running unopposed, there are eight candidates for council, including two write-in candidates—O.B. Omohundro Jr., and C.R. Gay—who took out the political ad. Note the poem at the top of the ad that reads, “With your head and heart, you can do your part, to make our town a place to show. With pen in hand, you can take your stand, by marking your ballot as below.”