It happened, but not recently: April 15, 1971

Approximately 200 volunteers “representing a cross section of local organizations” turned out for the Kiwanis-club sponsored town clean-up program last week, the front page of the April 15, 1971, Orange County Review reported. Organizer Ed Harwell passed out 500 burlap bags to participating clubs and volunteers for trash collection. Elsewhere on the front page, county electoral board secretary Newton Sparks has been tasked with developing countywide redistricting plans to reapportion magisterial districts following the 1970 census. The two plans he presented to the board of supervisors both established the Town of Orange as its own district with the balance of the county carved into four other districts. With 50% of the county’s population living in the Orange-Gordonsville corridor, “it makes it difficult to develop a plan that adequately considers both population and community of interest,” he told the board. The response to the community labor survey for a major industry in town exhausted the initial supply printed by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. Of the more than 600 who have responded, 219 clipped out the survey from a prior issue of the Review. Local business leaders still have not identified the pending manufacturer beyond that it is an “apparel manufacturer.” The survey window has been extended. In the ongoing effort to create a Route 15 expressway through town, the Orange Town Council resolved to borrow $70,000 to acquire the May-Rudasill Building from H.B. Sedwick Jr., and an adjoining structure from Higginbotham and Fry to facilitate the expressway through the downtown area. The buildings are expected to be demolished following the razing of the Ricketts Building at the corner of Main Street and Madison Road. Clearly ready for spring, Drug Fair is advertising an 18-quart Styrofoam cooler for $0.78, a Frank Howard fielder’s glove for $5.88, a can of Slazenger tennis balls for $1.57, a Zebco Jr. spinning rod and reel for $3.88 and a portable grill for $2.88. And speaking of spring, tickets for Historic Garden Week in Virginia are on sale for $4 for visitors to tour Montebello, Lochiel, Rocklands, and, for the first time, the historic Barboursville mansion. As a special feature, and for $1 more, visitors can tour the garden at Montpelier. Pictured here are daffodils in front of Lochiel, the 1916 home of Mrs. George Zinn on Route 231 near Gordonsville that the Review identifies as “a favorite of Garden Week visitors for many years.”