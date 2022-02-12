Hiking for a cause: Retired teacher hits AT for local cat rescue

By Jeff Poole

Editor

When Matt Gilliam was 16 years old, he was riding in his father’s truck when they passed a signpost at a trailhead in Nelson County.

“I wonder where that goes,” he recalled wondering at the time. “My dad said, ‘That’s the AT [Appalachian Trail]’ and I said, ‘I’m going to hike it.’ It’s always been on my mind since then.”

On March 21, Gilliam hopes to make good on that promise to himself when he strikes out ever north on the 2,190-mile journey stretching from Georgia to Maine.

The former Orange County High School math teacher, track and cross country coach, who retired last year, will turn 59 the day he begins his hike.

“When I retired, I told everyone I was going to hike the AT,” Gilliam said. “I’ve been telling everyone that for years.”

It was such a common threat/promise, that it became somewhat of a family joke.

“My kids, everyone who knows me knows I’ve wanted to do this,” he says. “I think they’ve heard it enough over the years.”

So, fresh off his 33-year teaching career, Gilliam started his hike last summer at Pen Mar Park—the trail’s approximate halfway point on the border between Maryland and Pennsylvania. His plan was to hike to the trail’s northern terminus at Mount Katahdin, Maine and then later complete the southern “half” of the trail—a term known as “flip-flopping” in AT parlance.

Fully outfitted with gear and enthusiasm, Gilliam was five miles into his trek when he slipped on a wet log and fell, tearing his rotator cuff in an attempt to break his fall.

“I caught myself, but was in unbelievable pain,” he remembers. “Just like that, the hike was over. I spent the summer depressed. I had surgery and physical therapy, but still can’t lift my arm more than 90 degrees.”

So much for that lifelong goal?

“I thought, ‘I can sit around and make excuses or I can make up my mind to do this,’” he remembers.

He chose the latter.

When he heads out this time, it’s not just with renewed health, or focus, but cause—Cause 4 Paws, in fact.

Gilliam is pairing his hike this spring with the Locust Grove cat rescue charity, inspired by a former student’s volunteer efforts.

Erika Lambert was a student in Gilliam’s OCHS statistics class when the pandemic hit in the second semester of the 2020 school year.

“She was a kid that stood out and really worked hard,” he recalls. After graduation, the two connected on Facebook after both their fathers passed away. Through that mutual support, Gilliam learned that Lambert, now a student at James Madison University, was an active volunteer with Cause 4 Paws, the small Central Virginia cat and rescue adoption group.

“She goes to JMU, but comes home almost every weekend and volunteers with them,” he says. “It moved me watching a young person with that much belief and dedication and it inspired me to try to help the organization.”

Instead of simply donating funds to help care for the unwanted cats and kittens, Gilliam decided to use his hike as a fundraising mechanism for the charity.

“She has a big heart for those animals and is really dedicated,” he says of Lambert. “I could make a donation to a large charity and it’d be just a drop in the bucket, but for a small charity, maybe it’ll make a difference.”

Lambert, who graduated from OCHS in 2021, has volunteered with the organization the last “two or three years.” She and her mother began volunteering together, fostering cats to help socialize them to enhance their adoption prospects.

She says the charity, which helps more than 200 cats a year, often faces extenuating circumstances for cats they receive, including ones who are sick, abandoned, abused, injured and all but left for dead.

“We try to take care of each cat that comes across our path,” volunteer Hollis Hansen says. “Donations are a big part of that because a lot of our cats need major medical treatment.”

She cites one that Lambert rescued—a semi-feral cat discovered on the side of the road. It had a broken pelvis that required surgery. In another instance, a family found a dead cat in the back yard, but five live kittens underneath. Cause 4 Paws took them in.

While the group has a working relationships with a number of veterinarians, care remains expensive, Hansen notes. And that doesn’t include the basics of cat food, litter, crates and other basic necessities to facilitate fostering and adoption.

“Cat rescue can be an expensive venture, but we do a lot of good,” Hansen, the organization’s primary caregiver, says.

She was encouraged to hear about Gilliam’s hike to support the organization—both in terms of exposure and fundraising.

“We’re trying to reach younger people to volunteer,” she says. “Erika’s been a big plus for us and we’re hoping that with Matt, being a former teacher at OCHS, will help us attract younger people.”

She said there are any number of roles volunteers can fill—from administrative to fostering, applying for grants, or helping with adoptions.

Lambert continues to volunteer amid her collegiate studies, planning to become an animal rights lawyer in the future.

She is hopeful Gilliam’s fundraising hike will help Cause 4 Paws be able to treat and home the cats she helps foster.

“We have a lot of cats that need help and it’s a really good cause,” she says, “and Mr. Gilliam gets to do something he really loves—which is hiking.”

The premise, Gilliam explains, is for sponsors to contribute $1 per trail mile on a GoFundMe site that will directly go to the charity. He plans to make videos of his hike and acknowledge sponsors as he travels their specified section. Ultimately, he says, he’ll match any funds committed to his hike.

“Obviously, it adds motivation to finish, and I am very excited to be out there again,” he says. “I’m a realist. I know only about 25% of those who start the trail hike it through to the finish. But I’m determined to hike this trail one way or the other. I’m in a place in life where I don’t determine success or failure the same way I did years ago.”

In the meantime, he’s doing some day hikes and preparing for the physical and mental challenges the daunting hike presents.

“A lot of people think it’s just hitting trail towns and having a big party, but it’s mostly just walking and walking—which can be a real mental challenge.”

Either way, he says he’s up for the challenge of the “life-changing” experience and looking forward to the opportunities it presents, not only for him personally, but the charity his hike will support.

“I think this is a better way to contribute rather than just make a donation. I love cats, but I was really inspired by Erika’s dedication. This is a good example of the student teaching the teacher something.”

To donate and sponsor sections of the hike, visit https://gofund.me/22a3eac5. (Funds directly benefit the organization). To learn more about Cause 4 Paws, visit www.cause4pawslocustgrove.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.