Healthy Living Grants available to Orange County nonprofits

Culpeper Wellness Foundation will award $120,000 in Healthy Living Grants for health and wellness projects serving Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties. Applications for these grants will be accepted through April 22.

Applicants can request funding up to $10,000 to support projects or activities that will be completed by March 31, 2023. Volunteer members of the foundation’s community grants advisory board will review the applications and determine which requests are funded. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application by May 31, 2022.

Grant recipients must be organizations recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Organizations that do not have public charity status may apply for grants if a public charity acts as a fiscal sponsor.

“The foundation’s mission is to improve health and promote wellness in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties,” states Shari Landry, President of Culpeper Wellness Foundation. “The Healthy Living Grants Program allows us to support the efforts of local nonprofits that are passionate about making our communities healthier and stronger.”

In 2021, Healthy Living Grants were awarded to 14 organizations including: Aging Together, Boys & Girls Clubs in Madison and Orange, Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, Culpeper Baptist Church, Culpeper Medical Center, Culpeper Presbyterian Church (Manna Ministry), Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., Madison Free Clinic, Orange County Free Clinic, People, Inc., The Piedmont Environmental Council, University Physicians Orange Primary Care, Virginia Regional Transit and YoungLives Culpeper.

The Healthy Living Grant program guidelines, application requirements and application link are on the Foundation’s website at www.culpeperwellnessfoundation.org/grants.