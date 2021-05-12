Happenings: May 13, 2021

“No one can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”
—Matthew 6: 24
“You cannot serve two masters. If I am truly your master, you will desire to please Me above all others. If pleasing people is your goal, you will be enslaved to them. People can be harsh taskmasters when you give them this power over you. If I am the master of your life, I will also be your first love. Your serving Me is rooted and grounded in My vast, unconditional love for you. The lower you bow down before Me, the higher I lift you up into intimate relationship with Me. The joy of living in My presence outshines all other pleasures. I want you to reflect My joyous light by living in increasing intimacy with Me.”
—By Sarah Young from “Jesus Calling”
Shady Grove news and notes
All are invited to join Shady Grove for worship services on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m.; prayer fellowship on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.; and Sunday School at 5 p.m. on Sundays. Dial: 1 (605) 313-4185 and the access code is 264834#.
Shady Grove will hold church cleaning day on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A fellowship lunch will be served. Participants are asked to wear a mask. Other sanitary items will be available.
The Shady Grove Academy is offering a six-week summer program beginning May 24 and continuing through July 28. Call (540) 356-2395 for more information. Mrs. Sylvia Moore is the director.
Prayers and praise
Our prayer requests are for Mrs. Stacy Waugh Plasse and her husband’s family, who died in an automobile accident.
Our praise report is that Mrs. Nan Quarles is home from the hospital.
Quote for the week
“It’s not an easy journey, to get to a place where you forgive people. But it is such a powerful place, because it frees you.”
—Tyler Perry