Happenings: May 13, 2021

“No one can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

“You cannot serve two masters. If I am truly your master, you will desire to please Me above all others. If pleasing people is your goal, you will be enslaved to them. People can be harsh taskmasters when you give them this power over you. If I am the master of your life, I will also be your first love. Your serving Me is rooted and grounded in My vast, unconditional love for you. The lower you bow down before Me, the higher I lift you up into intimate relationship with Me. The joy of living in My presence outshines all other pleasures. I want you to reflect My joyous light by living in increasing intimacy with Me.”