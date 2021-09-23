Gordonsville Fried Chicken Festival returns Oct. 2

From staff reports
Fried chicken makes a strong case for the most delicious thing on the planet. At its best it’s crunchy (forget crispy), juicy, tender, salty, fatty. It can be dressed up or down, eaten with a knife and fork, or dove right into by a hungry mouth, streaks of juice running down either end of a wide grin. It alone is the symbol of America’s most important regional cuisine and its ties to Gordonsville tell the stories of slavery and war, of culture and tradition and of worldwide fame.
Oct. 2, the Town of Gordonsville will celebrate its legacy as the “chicken leg center of the universe,” with the renewal of its annual Fried Chicken Festival, following the cancellation of last year’s event amid the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Fried chicken and Gordonsville became intrinsically linked following the Civil War, as freed slaves sold fried chicken and pies to train passengers stopping in the late-19th century transportation hub of Gordonsville. Local women balanced baskets of fried chicken on their heads for passengers to reach through the open windows of the train cars. In the early 1870s, a group of northern newspaper men took a trip down south and upon stopping in Gordonsville and witnessing the fried chicken ladies and tasting their wares, produced a new moniker for the town, “the chicken leg center of the universe.”
This year’s eighth annual Fried Chicken Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds between Baker Street and King Street.
“There’s nothing better than lots of delicious fried chicken and other tasty treats, with live music and arts and crafts vendors … all enjoyed with friends on a beautiful spring day,” Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner said. “This is a fun, old-fashioned community get-together, and we hope everyone in the area will come out and enjoy the day and enjoy our hospitality at this wonderful Gordonsville festival.”
“Each year, Gordonsville’s Fried Chicken Festival continues to grow in popularity, and it is a great way to celebrate the town’s heritage,” Gordonsville Town Manager Debbie Kendall added. “While we’ve moved the event to the fire company fairgrounds, we’re still open for business downtown and I hope everyone will spend part of their day in Gordonsville visiting our local shops.”
The festival will feature cook-off contests for fried chicken and pies. Artisan crafters will also be on hand to sell their wares and there will be a wine garden for visitors to sample and purchase alcoholic beverages.
The event will be preceded by the return of the fifth annual 5K race (and 1K for children) through the streets and area around Gordonsville.
The festival will be held rain or shine. Entry to the event is free. A variety of vendors will be on-site offering chicken and other food for sale.
For more information visit www.townofgordonsville.org.