Gordonsville Fried Chicken Festival returns Oct. 2

From staff reports

Fried chicken makes a strong case for the most delicious thing on the planet. At its best it’s crunchy (forget crispy), juicy, tender, salty, fatty. It can be dressed up or down, eaten with a knife and fork, or dove right into by a hungry mouth, streaks of juice running down either end of a wide grin. It alone is the symbol of America’s most important regional cuisine and its ties to Gordonsville tell the stories of slavery and war, of culture and tradition and of worldwide fame.

Oct. 2, the Town of Gordonsville will celebrate its legacy as the “chicken leg center of the universe,” with the renewal of its annual Fried Chicken Festival, following the cancellation of last year’s event amid the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Fried chicken and Gordonsville became intrinsically linked following the Civil War, as freed slaves sold fried chicken and pies to train passengers stopping in the late-19th century transportation hub of Gordonsville. Local women balanced baskets of fried chicken on their heads for passengers to reach through the open windows of the train cars. In the early 1870s, a group of northern newspaper men took a trip down south and upon stopping in Gordonsville and witnessing the fried chicken ladies and tasting their wares, produced a new moniker for the town, “the chicken leg center of the universe.”