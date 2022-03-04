"Give Her the Flowers," Local musician Morris releases studio album

By Ike Parrish

Decades ago, local country and bluegrass musician Buck Morris set a goal to create a studio recorded album. Last October, that dream was realized with the production of his first CD.

After turning 60, Morris decided there is no time like the present and started a year-long endeavor of recording songs at Hazzard County Recording Studio in Luray after hours at his regular job as a logger at the family business.

“You put thing off because you think you’re never good enough to get it right,” he says. “A musician is his own worst critic sometimes.”

He got it right with the release of his album, ‘Give Her the Flowers.’

The title is derived from the second song on the album, ‘Let Me Give Her the Flowers,’ written by Gordon Terry, a song he discovered in his youth after purchasing an album in the 70s from a Silco store across from the post office in the Town of Orange.

The CD is made up of songs Morris loved to play throughout his years of performing in country and bluegrass bands. The liner notes narrate the inspiration behind each track and tell stories of Morris’ musical career and the musicians that influenced him over the years.

“I just wanted to do the songs that I had grown up listening to,” he says. “A lot of the bands I played in were traditional country bands, and that’s the stuff that we did.”

Morris has been involved in the country music scene his whole life. He started playing at 10 years old after his father taught him a few cords on the guitar.

Meanwhile, he has played the guitar, mandolin, banjo and dobro in various country and bluegrass bands, traveling on the weekends to perform at festivals, dance halls and nightclubs.

“I used to play anywhere from Baltimore to North Carolina when the line dance craze was in, back in the late 80s and early 90s,” says Morris.

More recently, Morris played with a bluegrass band that traveled on the weekends to perform at festivals in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Pennsylvania until he decided to hang up his traveling shoes five years ago.

Throughout the years as a traveling musician, Morris worked weekdays at the family business, Glen Morris and Sons Logging, and still serves as an original member on the board of the Virginia Loggers Association. The business that his father started in 1962, is now managed by Morris and his brother.

“That’s what you have to do to make a living,” says Morris. “It’s hard to make a living playing music.”

Morris’ CD is a composition of his decades of experience in the music industry, expressed through his love of classic country music and influenced by all the musicians he has played with or listened to along the way. The album can be purchased at Culpeper Music in the Town of Culpeper or by contacting Morris at (540) 219-2462.