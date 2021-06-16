Germanna Foundation announces virtual summer conference

The Germanna Foundation announces its second virtual annual conference this summer, titled, “The Peoples of Germanna.”

This year marks Germanna’s 64th year of holding its annual conference and reunion. While the foundation will wait another year to meet and gather in-person, organizers have lined up exciting presentations all week they hope participants will enjoy. The focus for the conference is on the four cultures that intersect at Germanna: Native American, English, African American and German.

The Germanna Foundation annual conference and reunion will take place July 13-17 and will host three free sessions Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the foundation will present six live online presentations over the same two-day period for which the reunion/conference was planned, July 16 and 17.

The presenters will use a combination of narration, photographs and video for their sessions. Participants will be invited to pose questions at the end of each of the sessions. Organizers are excited for this year’s diverse conference that includes not only archaeology, genealogy, DNA and local historic sites, but also German food ways, indigenous people of the region, and African American history.