GCC Jackie Robinson scholarship essays due May 19

Every April 15, Major League Baseball observes the anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the sport’s color line in 1947. Every player wears Robinson’s No. 42.

The Fredericksburg Nationals celebrate it with five $1,042 Germanna Community College scholarships to be awarded in June a part of the GCC/FredNats Jackie Robinson Essay contest.

The competition is open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Germanna’s service region (Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline).

The essays must be 500 words or under and will explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success in the face of extreme challenges to deal with a problem in their own life:

Courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment, and excellence.