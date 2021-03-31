Garvis Huff outstanding youth, youth advocates honored

Taylor, nominated as a seventh-grader (now an eighth-grader) at Locust Grove Middle school was nominated in the areas of leadership, courage, compassion and service. Taylor is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, has participated in the National Geographic Geography Bee, and is a member of the Treble Chorus. Beyond school, Taylor was nominated to participate in the Junior National Young Leaders Conference, is an active member of her church youth group and is learning Irish dance. Taylor holds herself to a very high standard not only in her schoolwork but in her determination. She set a goal to raise money for St. Jude’s, and rode her bicycle 53 miles from Richmond to Williamsburg to raise funds to honor those seeking treatment at St. Jude’s. She exceeded her goal and had a positive impact on the community around her. Taylor has an impact on individuals when doing things quietly, in a reserved manner. She is a role model to the youth of Orange County. She shows one can be involved in many things with sincerity and determination to accomplish goals for both self and community. She has gained the courage to speak about things that make a difference and matter. Taylor has grown as a confident leader and an example of what a student can do to influence their community in a positive and productive manner.