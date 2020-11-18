Four County Players' virtual show, "Help Desk," runs through Sunday

After the postponement of the planned Season 48 (2020 - 2021) due to COVID-19, Four County Players has changed direction: “the show must go online!” Accordingly, Central Virginia’s longest-running community theater is excited to present their first all-virtual play: “Help Desk: A Stay-At-Home Play” by Don Zolidis written to be performed on Zoom.

“When you call the help desk, you’re looking for a solution–but your problems might just be beginning. Whether you’re getting shamed about your inability to log in, giving your credit card information to a scammer, or having serious conversations with a clown, customer service calls spiral into absurdity for the customers and employees alike in this hilarious comedy,” writes Playscripts of the one-act show.

“Help Desk” is directed by “Derby” Thomas and produced by Wendy Novicoff. Anneliese Mabie and Connor Wells serve as production stage managers for the production. The cast features both newcomers and 4CP veterans, including some who no longer live in the area—one of the benefits of a virtual show. Actors in “Help Desk” include Rinzin Thonden Alling, Nathan Anderith, John Baker, Andy Davis, Matthew Ellis, Abby Jenkins, Paige Campbell Johns, Geri Carlson Sauls, Meridian Stiller, Hannah Vidaver, Becca Vourvoulas, Jeff Ward, Annie Way and Cate Wells.