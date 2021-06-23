Gordonsville’s First Fridays event series returns Friday, July 2, downtown with music from The Unsuitables on the steps of town hall and food from The 106 food truck and B-Radd and Honey. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with a number of downtown businesses staying open later for customers. The following day, Saturday, July 3, downtown Gordonsville will hold a Main Street art market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with various local artists, crafters and artisans offering a variety of locally made products for sale. The First Friday series was created by Main Street Events. For more information, visit www.mainstreeteventsgordonsville.com.
First Fridays returns to downtown Gordonsville July 2
