First Fridays returns to downtown Gordonsville July 2
Gville-First Fridays

The Unsuitables will play on the steps of Gordonsville Town Hall Friday, July 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. Downtown shops and restaurants will be open for visitors during the First Fridays event.

 Contributed photo

Gordonsville’s First Fridays event series returns Friday, July 2, downtown with music from The Unsuitables on the steps of town hall and food from The 106 food truck and B-Radd and Honey. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with a number of downtown businesses staying open later for customers. The following day, Saturday, July 3, downtown Gordonsville will hold a Main Street art market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with various local artists, crafters and artisans offering a variety of locally made products for sale. The First Friday series was created by Main Street Events. For more information, visit www.mainstreeteventsgordonsville.com.

