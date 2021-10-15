Fallapalooza: Chamber’s virtual festival highlights county’s beauty

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce recently announced its second annual Fallapalooza, a virtual fall festival exploring and highlighting the beauty of Orange County.

According to executive director Deanne Marshall, the event is a photo and video contest featuring favorite local destinations, sites and businesses.

The free contest began Oct. 1and continues through Nov. 19, with winners announced Friday, Oct. 22, and Friday, Nov. 19.

Participants of all ages are encouraged to take a photo or short video of their favorite Orange County places and include a brief description. At the conclusion of the contest, winners will be eligible for a grand prize of four tickets to the 2022 Orange Uncorked Wine Festival, scheduled May 7-8. (If the grand prize winner is under the age of 21, they will receive a $50 gift card.)

Prizes include a free class at The Arts Center in Orange, a session at Paint it Orange and a LOVE Orange canvas tote bag courtesy of Orange County Tourism.

“We’re trying to do what we can to stimulate the local economy,” Marshall said, hoping contest participants will feature some local businesses in addition to the county’s scenic beauty.