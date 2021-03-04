Dogwood Village Senior Living residents and staff raised money to support the Orange County Social Services COVID-19 relief fund. Containers were placed on each floor asking for penny donations. Pictured is resident Barbara Hutchinson with the second floor penny container. Due to the generosity of both staff and residents, nearly $500 was collected for the fund.
Dogwood residents support DSS relief fund
- Contributed
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The front page of the Feb. 25, 1971, Orange County Review reported the swearing in of new Orange County Commonwealth Attorney A. Plunket Beirn…
The big news in the Feb. 18, 1971 Orange Review continues to be the proposed Route 15 throughway in Orange. Dozens of Orange residents attend …
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.…
The front page of the Feb. 11, 1971, Orange County Review was filled with all kinds of interesting news. A flu epidemic struck county schools,…
Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com. For listings of local church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.orang…
In the Feb. 4, 1971, issue of the Orange Review, the top of the front page announces the appointment of Orange County native Anne Winn as the …
The Arts Center In Orange announces the opening of “Exuberant Wisdom,” featuring artwork by Richard Nickel and his former student Anna V. Free…
- Updated
“EXUBERANT WISDOM” OPENS
Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com. For listings of local church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.orang…