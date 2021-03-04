 Skip to main content
Dogwood residents support DSS relief fund
Contributed photo

Dogwood Village Senior Living residents and staff raised money to support the Orange County Social Services COVID-19 relief fund. Containers were placed on each floor asking for penny donations. Pictured is resident Barbara Hutchinson with the second floor penny container. Due to the generosity of both staff and residents, nearly $500 was collected for the fund.

